New York Democratic Socialist About To Join Congress Wants To Abolish TSA PreCheck And Nationalize Airlines

New York’s Tuesday primaries were a big win for Democratic Socialists of America with Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier winning their primaries and therefore will presumably be elected to Congress. Claire Valdez, who will join the U.S. House of Representatives in January, has an agenda for travel:

Abolish TSA PreCheck (she calls this her ‘hot take’)



Nationalize the airlines.

Democrat nominee for NY-7 Claire Valdez says she wants to abolish pre-check and nationalize the entire airline industry. pic.twitter.com/MXnIOwB3P1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 24, 2026

She doesn’t want to abolish TSA, she just wants to abolish PreCheck. But TSA PreCheck means using scarce resources to focus on actual threats.

When they do background checks on people, and determine they’re less risky than people they haven’t prescreened, they can use more resources on unknown travelers.



Abolish that, and it means resources have to be reallocated to do more screening of passengers determined not to be a threat. That’s bad for security.



And by requiring greater screening of a set of passengers than it’s doing today, that means longer lines for everybody.

Remember that when Democrats refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security, DHS announced that they were the ones suspending PreCheck (before reversing themselves). Horseshoe theory!

And as for nationalizing airlines, when the federal government just had responsibility for setting prices and telling airlines where to fly that meant far less service and much higher prices. It was nearly impossible to add service (‘route authorities’) and it was illegal to lower prices (‘rate cases’). That meant flying was only for the most well-off. It also meant more people drove, which is less safe than driving (which means more road deaths – pushing people to less safe transportation is known as ‘statistical murder’) and burning more fossil fuels.

This is not a sophisticated thinker. She doesn’t go beyond ‘different people are being treated differently at security’ and ‘air travel is unpleasant’ without thinking through the reasons why that’s the case (in many cases it’s attributable to government barriers to entry and lack of competition, which would be exacerbated by government ownership, and by government provision of air traffic control and security as well as ownership of airports).

The Queens Assembly member says she wants to abolish ICE (and prosecute agents and officials, and provide “reparative justice” to people they’ve targeted). She supports national rent control, which limits the supply of housing and creates shortages (and high costs), and also freezes mobility. Valdez declares “this nation was founded on genocide” and liked a tweet, “Glory to the resistance and the people of Palestine” after the October 7 attacks. So she’ll be very busy – perhaps too busy to end PreCheck.