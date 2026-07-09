No Ticket, No ID, Passport Pages Ripped Out: Bodycam Shows Arrest At DFW TSA Checkpoint

Policy bodycam footage has been released showing a passenger at a Dallas – Fort Worth airport TSA checkpoint trying to use a mutilated, invalid-looking U.S. passport with the photo and personal infomration pages missing. He had no boarding pass and no other ID.

The man said he was trying to fly that day, but then changed his story to say he was just trying to get past security to use the SkyLink to get to terminal D (the airport also has buses between the terminals that circulate outside of security).

He was held aside by TSA, and the bodycam footage shows him being detained by officers after he tried to walk off. He was charged with identity fraud and given a criminal trespass warning from the airport. When told he was being placed under arrest for the fraud, he says, “I must be the first one ever.” Then, on the way out with the officers:

“I haven’t been to DFW jail. This be the first time. They’re going to like me here.”

The officer deadpans back that it is a nice jail and “they have food.”

The date stamp on the footage shows the incident happened back on July 15, 2025. The passenger gave the name Zhen Yang, said he was from Plano, Texas, and explained that American Airlines told him to go through security to take the SkyLink to get to D. It wouldn’t surprise me if that’s true – an employee did say the SkyLink takes you to D. That isn’t wrong even if it’s bad advice for his situation!

TSA explains they couldn’t scan his passport because the necessary page was missing, and that the man’s story changed from “I fly all the time” to “I’m just going to arrivals.” The passport contained a Vietnam visa that confused the officers whwo didn’t think that belonged in a U.S. passport.

Officers also questioned whether the passport was actually his. One says it is “Vietnamese” while he is “supposed to be Chinese” and says “this is not his name.” Definite Korean-American doctor vibes, pulling a King of the Hill ‘are you Chinese or Japanese’ thing.

The officer says the immediate theory for the arrest is “tampering [with a] government record… basically fraud,” while the video says the actual charge was fraud involving the use or possession of identifying information and that he received an airport criminal trespass warning.

It’s never quite clear why the man really wanted to go airside, or if he actually was just trying to change terminals. The theory on Reddit is that he was seeing what TSA and police would do with an obviously bad document, making a dry run of sorts. One commenter thought he seemed too calm and “prepared to be arrested.” It could have been an attempted stowaway situation.

Or, it could have just been confusion, because travel is hard and airports are confusing behemoths. Though that alone doesn’t explain the identity pages ripped out of the passport he presented at the checkpoint.

For identity it would have been better to present himself without ID (and then having to go through the TSA’s alternate process to confirm identity) rather than presenting this document. He still would have needed a boarding pass for same day travel under most circumstances, though.