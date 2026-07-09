West Palm Beach (Palm Beach International) airport has officially been renamed for President Trump. The airport’s 3-letter code has been updated from PBI to DJT in some – but not all – systems. The FAA calls it DJT now. International airline collusion group IATA updates the code August 18.

NEWS: The FAA is alerting air traffic controllers nationwide that Palm Beach International Airport’s three-letter identifier changes overnight from PBI to DJT as the airport is officially renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport. pic.twitter.com/93mRGF0R60 — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) July 9, 2026

Changes to airport codes are something rarely granted, and often take significant time. BWI airport managed to change its code from BAL after the U.S. horse traded with Papua New Guinea (Bewani Airport) in exchange for Air Niugini gaining rights to fly to Hawaii.

Fresno was unable to change “FAT” (Fresno Air Terminal, not ‘People in California’s Central Valley are FAT) to “FYI” (Fresno Yosemite International). The international airline lobby does not wish to anger the President of the United States over trivial matters.

CBS News notes that some airline apps haven’t been updated, but it was early – we’re already seeing more changes roll out.

Delta and American Airlines showing code “DJT” as invalid on their booking apps https://t.co/vXS5jjv9W5 pic.twitter.com/d0BtmGtbCO — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) July 9, 2026

United Airlines – which has pivoted from woke to MAGA under this President – pulls up both PBI and DJT when you enter PBI, but DJT only when that’s what you enter.

For Southwest, entering ‘DJT’ pulls up PBI as an option along with other South Florida airports.

Delta brings up both options.

However, American – often lagging in IT capability and spend and needing to wait for the team in India to figure it out has updated the airport name but not the code at all (DJT doesn’t autopopulate at all).

It’s entirely reasonable for a President to be interested in his naming legacy, and not an uncommon thing for airports to be named for former Presidents. Palm Beach is Trump’s primary residence. It’s just a bit unseemly to do it while he’s still in office.

I don’t love naming major public infrastructure after whatever party is in power. That’s not anti-Trump – I didn’t like it when Chicago was talking about renaming an airport for Obama, I was critical of renaming Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid, and criticized renaming Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson all the way back in 2003.

Hopefully, though, naming Palm Beach International for President Trump will forestall naming Washington Dulles after him. Surely we don’t want more than one airport with the same name. That’s just a recipe for confusion, passengers flying to the wrong place, and misdirected bags.