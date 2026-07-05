Passenger’s Flashing Charger Turned A Redeye Flight Into A Rave While Everyone Tried To Sleep

A couch passenger plugged their power cord into the seat back on a redeye flight this week and it began flashing red, green and blue rave-style, with the cord draped across the seatback area so – and indeed the cabin – is blasted by rapidly changing colors like a strobe light.

In a Reddit thread about this video, people aren’t amused, they’re infuriated. This is a redeye flight. People are trying to sleep. Who does this?

Call the flight attendant immediately. Several people said they’d hit the call button or ask crew to shut it down.

Several people said they’d hit the call button or ask crew to shut it down. Seizure risk? I’m skeptical but people are concerned about seizures, migraines, and photosensitivity.

I’m skeptical but people are concerned about seizures, migraines, and photosensitivity. A better approach. If cabin crew won’t help, offer the passenger your cable to use for the flight.

My favorite responses were “Too bad it doesn’t have an OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ sound effect to go along with it. Then it would really be special.” (To which someone responds, “It’s more of a DOUCHE DOUCHE DOUCHE DOUCHE sound effect.”) “The party never stops in seat 34 F!!!” and “What the temu is this?”

Bizarrely enough, a passenger who taped this exact power cord on a flight two and a half years ago showed up in the thread.

This woman’s charger during a 6+ hour red eye flight. pic.twitter.com/Ks8LyoRKjz — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 6, 2024

The real miracle in both of these cases isn’t that one passenger brought a rolling disco to a darkened cabin, it’s that nobody onboard unplugged it and used it to do something destructive.