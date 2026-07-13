Pentagon Releases Its Clearest UFO Video Yet—A Massive Structure Captured By Military Sensors [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Ignore all the corruption, economic failures, and other scandals… BREAD AND CIRCUSES!!

  2. @1990

    Don’t worry we still haven’t forgotten about the evil left and their enablers.

  4. @Walter Barry — Where’ve you been? Thought one of those drones hitting Moscow might’ve taken you out. Phew!

  5. Huh. Over here guys!, Space Aliens! Quick make some tin foil hats! No fake news here.

  6. @Maryland — Glad I wasn’t alone in recognizing this for what is really is: a distraction. UFOs seem to always come up when things aren’t going well elsewhere (Iran war getting worse; major disruptions to balance of power in the Senate/Congress in-general; explosive diarrhea outbreak; fuel and food and housing and healthcare all still too expensive; and more…)

  7. Idk but doesn’t that ufo look a bit like a Manga space cartoon character float that blew away from the Macy’s parade?!

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