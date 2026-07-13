Pentagon Releases Its Clearest UFO Video Yet—A Massive Structure Captured By Military Sensors [Roundup]

This video, the clearest of them all, shows a large two tiered structure— The United States Northern Command submitted a report from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military… pic.twitter.com/YSmaKtK3Kn

BREAKING: The Pentagon releases a 4th batch of UFO Documents and videos 🛸

What in the world is that?

The Department of War today published the fourth tranche of declassified UAP/UFO records under the PURSUE transparency initiative, adding dozens of new reports, videos, photographs, and historical documents spanning from the late 1940s through 2025.

Among the most notable… pic.twitter.com/ZbMRyW9DmA

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 11, 2026