Pentagon Releases Its Clearest UFO Video Yet—A Massive Structure Captured By Military Sensors [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- More UFO files released.
What in the world is that?
BREAKING: The Pentagon releases a 4th batch of UFO Documents and videos 🛸
This video, the clearest of them all, shows a large two tiered structure— The United States Northern Command submitted a report from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military… pic.twitter.com/YSmaKtK3Kn
— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 10, 2026
The Department of War today published the fourth tranche of declassified UAP/UFO records under the PURSUE transparency initiative, adding dozens of new reports, videos, photographs, and historical documents spanning from the late 1940s through 2025.
Among the most notable… pic.twitter.com/ZbMRyW9DmA
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 11, 2026
- It’s still West Palm Beach (PBI) to me, for reasons that are entirely non-political.
WELCOME TO DJT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dc65nIxd7X
— Denise 🇺🇸 (@NoDMsPerfavore) July 12, 2026
- Businessman who sold land for Kushner (Aman) resort in Albania suspected of faking the deeds
- This is what you get when you bring in the CEO of Expedia, one of the worst businesses for customers in travel, and put them in charge of Uber. Far beyond squeezing both riders and drivers and delivering a worse product, rather than innovating, if you want to know who this company is they argue a woman can’t sue over her husband’s death because she has a rideshare account herself and therefore waived that right when she signed up for Uber. So does it surprise you that they’re lobbying to stop competitor businesses?
uncs remember what feels like just yesterday when uber was the anti regulatory hero, crusading across the metropoles of the world against rent collection of taxi services. I remember when uber was a real player in ai research too. life comes at you blindingly fast https://t.co/M5lfSp4gWb
— roon (@tszzl) July 12, 2026
- I’ll leave it to y’all to comment on this one:
The delta app misspelled Passengers
by
u/ComplexWrangler1346 in
DeltaAirlines
- Citi ThankYou Mastercard cards lose JetBlue points transfers (which were only at 1:0.7). That’s not a change for Citi Strate Premier/Elite or no annual fee cards that offered this at 1:0.7.
- Redeem a Marriott free night certificate and then modify the reservation into an upgraded room for additional cost, this can even help you book hotels into upgraded rooms on nights that standard rooms aren’t available.
Comments
Ignore all the corruption, economic failures, and other scandals… BREAD AND CIRCUSES!!
@1990
Don’t worry we still haven’t forgotten about the evil left and their enablers.
That Marriott booking trick hurts my brain. Maybe I need more coffee?
@Walter Barry — Where’ve you been? Thought one of those drones hitting Moscow might’ve taken you out. Phew!
Huh. Over here guys!, Space Aliens! Quick make some tin foil hats! No fake news here.
@Maryland — Glad I wasn’t alone in recognizing this for what is really is: a distraction. UFOs seem to always come up when things aren’t going well elsewhere (Iran war getting worse; major disruptions to balance of power in the Senate/Congress in-general; explosive diarrhea outbreak; fuel and food and housing and healthcare all still too expensive; and more…)
Idk but doesn’t that ufo look a bit like a Manga space cartoon character float that blew away from the Macy’s parade?!