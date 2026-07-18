Philadelphia Man Commutes 800 Miles To Atlanta By Plane—150 Flights In 421 Days To Keep His Job [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Philadelphia – Atlanta supercommuter.
For more than a year, one transportation planner has turned a Philadelphia-to-Atlanta commute into part of his daily life, logging more than 150 flights and spending more than 1,000 hours in airport terminals to keep the job he found after being laid off.
“It’s been 421 days,” the self-described “super commuter” told CBS News Atlanta.
Daniel Rodriguez said he began commuting after being laid off in 2023. It took him about eight months to find another job, but the position was based in Atlanta. Without the savings to relocate, he decided to commute instead.
- How to judge restaurant reviews in Germany
Google started showing how often they receive defamation claims from restaurants now. People in Germany now look at that instead of the stars to decide where to eat. Streisand effect in full gear https://t.co/SNN2OilBNe
— Arian van Putten (@ProgrammerDude) July 15, 2026
- Delta CEO Ed Bastian wanted a national no fly list of banned passengers where one airline banning someone meant they’d be banned from all airlines. But you can’t trust Delta’s judgment in whom to ban, because they allow this dude to fly.
Just when you think you have seen it all…..
by
u/frodo-t-baggin in
delta
- American Airlines London Heathrow pre-order meals update. The catering saga hasn’t yet been fully solved.
- It appears that Citi may be adding Japan Airlines as a transfer partner after Bilt and Capital One did so, plausible because JAL does seem to be newly open to transfers (and concomitantly, availability through their program has dropped markedly).
Comments
I had a new hire who drove 90 minutes to Tampa, flew from Tampa to Nashville, then drove to Bowling Green, Kentucky, then back the same day. He did that two or three times a week to finish his degree. It went on for three semesters.
American Airlines kindly asks that Travel Professionals break the exciting news to Main Cabin passengers flying from London Heathrow (LHR): there will be no pre-ordered or specialty meals. That’s right, your culinary adventure will begin and end with disappointment. AA tells Travel Professionals to “Set expectations clearly: Main Cabin pre-ordered and specialty meal service is not currently offered from LHR. Apologize for the inconvenience and explain we are working to restore full service.” Translation: You’ll be dining on hope and whatever mystery box appears on your tray table (if anything does). For those disgruntled passengers who feel personally victimized by the lack of options, Travel Professionals may wish to say, “We’re sorry. On today’s flight, American Airlines is serving disappointment with a side of regret. or, We’re sorry. American Airlines sucks.”
@Ken A — “serving disappointment with a side of regret…” Yum!
I commuted weekly ATL-PHL for 3 years. I didn’t know that sort of thing counted as “news”
I managed to get an Emirates first class award redemption last year KL-IAD via Dubai. Two passengers on the first leg.
That matches an ANA DFW-HND a few years ago where I was with only one other.
I guess there’s a reason to fly with empty F seats.
@Jim A: Commuting weekly and commuting near-daily are not the same things.
One of these days Gary will stop licking the bulkheads so we can stop seeing all these bare feet pictures.