Philadelphia Man Commutes 800 Miles To Atlanta By Plane—150 Flights In 421 Days To Keep His Job [Roundup]

For more than a year, one transportation planner has turned a Philadelphia-to-Atlanta commute into part of his daily life, logging more than 150 flights and spending more than 1,000 hours in airport terminals to keep the job he found after being laid off.

“It’s been 421 days,” the self-described “super commuter” told CBS News Atlanta.

Daniel Rodriguez said he began commuting after being laid off in 2023. It took him about eight months to find another job, but the position was based in Atlanta. Without the savings to relocate, he decided to commute instead.