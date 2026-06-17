Pilot Announces Jerusalem Is The “Eternal Capital Of Palestine” While Flying Over Israel

Earlier in the month a Royal Jordanian pilot made a PA announcement while the plane was flying over Israel, addressing passengers in both Arabic and English that they were flying over “Palestinian lands,” invited passengers on the left side to look at Jerusalem, the “eternal capital of Palestine,” and pointing out Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, Haram al-Sharif, and Bethlehem. Local reaction in Israel is heated.

Royal Jordanian hasn’t been flying regular Amman – Tel Aviv since 7/10, but continues to overfly Israeli airspace on routes to Europe and the U.S.

Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994 establishing diplomatic relation and, among other things, civil aviation cooperation. It commits each side to refrain from hostile or discriminatory propaganda and includes a consultation mechanism for alleged violations.

There is a move to seek treaty consultation over this, amidst regulatory threats to withdraw Jordanian overflight rights. That will not happen here. The treaty creates real obligations, and ‘anti-propaganda’ language covers state conduct not an idiot pilot in their private capacity. The treaty also explicitly preserves freedom of expression.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a Royal Jordanian pilot make this sort of announcement. In 2017, a Royal Jordanian captain flying Amman – New York told passengers they were heading toward “Palestine” and would pass north of “Jerusalem, the capital of Palestine.” That came right after the U.S. ad recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

I’ve written about the Ryanair flight to Tel Aviv where a flight attendant repeatedly announced the they would be landing in “occupied Palestine” rather than Israel. Ryanair called it an “innocent mistake” and said there were no intended political overtones. Police were called on passengers who tried to photograph the crewmember. (Notably, Tel Aviv is only ‘Palestine’ to those who want to obliterate Israel entirely ‘from the River to the Sea’).

Swiss has turned off its moving map before Tel Aviv, they say, to “remain neutral.” JetBlue fired the vendor for its moving map after Israel was overwritten as “Palestinian Territories.”

At the creation of Israel in 1948, when Arab armies invaded, Transjordan took control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem (Egypt controlled Gaza). Jordan annexed the West Bank in 1950 and remained in control there until 1967. The monarchy still holds a special custodial role over Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem. More than two million Palestinians live in the country (about 20% of the population). However the government doesn’t want this number to grow. Non-citizen Palestinians, especially those with ties to post-1967 Gaza, face significant restrictions accessing jobs, services and rights.

(HT: A Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge)