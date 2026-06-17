Pilot Announces Jerusalem Is The “Eternal Capital Of Palestine” While Flying Over Israel

Earlier in the month a Royal Jordanian pilot made a PA announcement while the plane was flying over Israel, addressing passengers in both Arabic and English that they were flying over “Palestinian lands,” invited passengers on the left side to look at Jerusalem, the “eternal capital of Palestine,” and pointing out Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, Haram al-Sharif, and Bethlehem. Local reaction in Israel is heated.
- Royal Jordanian hasn’t been flying regular Amman – Tel Aviv since 7/10, but continues to overfly Israeli airspace on routes to Europe and the U.S.
- Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994 establishing diplomatic relation and, among other things, civil aviation cooperation. It commits each side to refrain from hostile or discriminatory propaganda and includes a consultation mechanism for alleged violations.
- There is a move to seek treaty consultation over this, amidst regulatory threats to withdraw Jordanian overflight rights. That will not happen here. The treaty creates real obligations, and ‘anti-propaganda’ language covers state conduct not an idiot pilot in their private capacity. The treaty also explicitly preserves freedom of expression.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen a Royal Jordanian pilot make this sort of announcement. In 2017, a Royal Jordanian captain flying Amman – New York told passengers they were heading toward “Palestine” and would pass north of “Jerusalem, the capital of Palestine.” That came right after the U.S. ad recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
I’ve written about the Ryanair flight to Tel Aviv where a flight attendant repeatedly announced the they would be landing in “occupied Palestine” rather than Israel. Ryanair called it an “innocent mistake” and said there were no intended political overtones. Police were called on passengers who tried to photograph the crewmember. (Notably, Tel Aviv is only ‘Palestine’ to those who want to obliterate Israel entirely ‘from the River to the Sea’).
Swiss has turned off its moving map before Tel Aviv, they say, to “remain neutral.” JetBlue fired the vendor for its moving map after Israel was overwritten as “Palestinian Territories.”
At the creation of Israel in 1948, when Arab armies invaded, Transjordan took control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem (Egypt controlled Gaza). Jordan annexed the West Bank in 1950 and remained in control there until 1967. The monarchy still holds a special custodial role over Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem. More than two million Palestinians live in the country (about 20% of the population). However the government doesn’t want this number to grow. Non-citizen Palestinians, especially those with ties to post-1967 Gaza, face significant restrictions accessing jobs, services and rights.
Comments
Gary, clever little euphemism at the top, bravo.
“at the creation of Israel in 1948, when Arab armies invaded”
The Haganah ethnically cleansed 700,000 Palestinians in the Nakba. Your framing, which suggests that Arab armies invaded Israel out of thin air, is extremely disingenuous and probably qualifies as genocide denial.
A helpful reading list:
Ilan Pappé. (2006). The ethnic cleansing of Palestine
Shlaim, Avi (2023). Three worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew
Even pro-Israel historians such as Benny Morris have conceded that ethnic cleansing took place.
Please, you do your readers a disservice by merely spouting propaganda
Swap the Middle East for Asia… if a JAL pilot flying over the contested Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, announced them on the PA as the “eternal, sovereign territory of Japan!” …what would Xi say?
Happy memories on El Al as the plane approaches Israel when the pilot announces first in Hebrew “Aud shloshim dakot anachnu ba tel aviv ” then in english that we will arrive in about 30 minutes!
Just more proof that they are not culturally capable of Enlightened modern pluralistic self-governance, so they need a King.
@Drew That’s an incredibly disingenuous framing. Are you seriously suggesting Arab armies invaded because of Palestinian refugees? Arab armies invaded after the UN partition plan was accepted internationally and rejected by the Arab side. Five Arab states invaded immediately after Israel declared independence.
It is flat out untrue to say that Benny Morris supports Pappe’s claim of pre-planned centralized enthnic cleaning. He says there were expulsions, and sometimes brutal ones, but that there was no master plan or blanket policy of removing Arabs. There are over 2 million Palestinian Arab citizens in Israel today, over 20% of the population. Those who stayed became citizens.
The Palestinian exodus was multi-causal. Some left in fear. Some were told to leave, expecting to return quickly. There was a general breakdown of Arab society during a regional war that many fled. And others were expelled or removed from their homes by the property owners.
I’m not the one “merely spouting propaganda.”
Calling disagreement with Pappe “genocidal denial” is completely unserious. Genocide requires intent to destroy a protected group, not disagreement over the causes of a wartime refugee crisis.
@Drew: Assuming you think that the deal today was not Trump unconditionally surrendering to the Iranian Mullahs.
Don’t think Ahmed will be making any P/A’s for awhile.