(Please) Donate United Miles To Give A Mile Before June 21 To Help People Reach Their Dying Loved Ones

I’ve written about opportunities to do some good with your miles. We hoard miles for aspirational redemptions, but many of us don’t use them all. We have a lot in some accounts, or orphaned miles in others. But we can put them to work.

Give A Mile is a charity that uses donated miles to book flights of compassion for people trying to reach a loved one in hospice or critical care — because the cost of a plane ticket should never be the reason someone dies alone. There’s only one week left in their fundraising campaign. I’d appreciate your help.

Regular readers know that I support Give A Mile which makes it possible to donate United MileagePlus miles to help someone get on a plane to say goodbye to a dying loved one.

Last-minute flights are often the most expensive ones to book. That’s especially true when the reason for travel isn’t flexible: the final days of someone close. People don’t care about routing rules or fare classes they just need to be there. But too often, they can’t afford to go.

Give A Mile is a 501(c)3 charity that takes donated frequent flyer miles including United MileagePlus miles and uses them to book urgent flights for people who need to be with a loved one at end of life. They’ve already funded more than 1,400 flights. Each one represents a moment that would have otherwise been missed.

Their current campaign, called The Presence Project, is looking to raise 1 million miles by June 21st . This funds 37 people showing up in person instead of saying goodbye through a screen.

Most “donate your points” options are basically a black box where your miles are converted to cash at some miserable implied rate — and you’re never really sure whether your donation increased what the charity received, or just helped the airline reduce a balance sheet liability.

Give A Mile actually uses the miles to book tickets. And they do the unglamorous work: coordinating, verifying, and moving quickly. They’re volunteer-driven. And your miles go 100% to book flights, with no overhead (that’s covered by other donations).

They work with multiple currencies — but for U.S. domestic flights, United MileagePlus miles are particularly useful because they can be deployed quickly and across a large network, and Give A Mile is set up on United’s MileagePlus Miles on a Mission platform so your miles can be moved into their account and used.

Give A Mile’s site is full of real itineraries and real people. Here are two examples that show exactly what your miles turn into:

“Father and Son Final Goodbye” Bismarck to San Francisco so someone could get to a father in hospice.

“A Grandson’s Introduction, Right On Time” mother on a single income with a new baby, trying to reach her dying father so he could meet his only grandchild.

This isn’t abstract “awareness.” It’s a boarding pass. So if you’re sitting on a stash you won’t miss — or you’ve got a random balance you’ll never redeem well — this is the moment to convert it into something that matters.

Would you help me – and them – out and donate United miles to Give A Mile with a few clicks, and even a small contribution can help close the gap on a ticket that makes a real difference?

I donate my own miles (and money). I’ve given a couple of times this year already. My United balance doesn’t match what I have in other programs, though, so I’m asking for your help.