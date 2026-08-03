Police Secretly Watched A California Hotel’s Cameras For Hundreds Of Hours — Even Spying On Guests At The Pool

Sunday night, John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight was about police surveillance.
There’s a section of the show talking about Rialto, California police monitoring the cameras of businesses all over the city with direct feeds – including the swimming pool of what appears to be this Days Inn.
Credit: Days Inn Rialto
There are cameras everywhere, and the accumulation of them creates some scary situations that we’ve backed ourselves into without really realizing it. Between private cameras, license plate readers, cellphone trackers and predictive policing tools, it’s possible to monitor just about everyone for things far beyond crime. And it’s only after embarrassing revelations that discussions happen broadly over who can access cameras, what kind of suspicion and permissions are required, and whether potential monitoring subjects are told about it.
In Rialto, all new business construction and tenant improvements come with a requirement that exterior security camera feeds “shall be accessible” to police through their Fusus system.
Oliver argues that guests at a Days Inn are promised “a room that is fine, a bed that will do, and a front desk that occasionally has an employee behind it.” Secret police pool viewing is not part of “the Days Inn promise.”
And if you work at the Chick-fil-A there, just know that on one Tuesday afternoon, Rialto had five of your interior cameras open for two hours straight: the front counter, the drive-through register, the multipurpose room, the manager station and the office.
That feels a little weird to me—as does the fact that they accessed cameras at the Rialto Days Inn for hundreds of hours, including the one facing the pool.
And come on: getting secretly watched in your swimsuit is not supposed to be one of the perks of staying at a Days Inn… And I should say, Rialto PD insists some of those hits are because they were watching a whole area and scooping up all the cameras, or because they’d left a set of cameras on in the background at their office. But that is just not as reassuring as I think they want it to sound.
The way these cameras get used is creepy. Access logs show Flock employees opening feeds from the Marcus Jewish Community Center in Georgia, including a children’s gymnastics room and pool, as part of a sales demonstration. That’s not even ‘critical public safety’.
If there’s a specific incident being investigated, viewing a relevant camera for a short period of time – with documented reason – seems appropriate, although requiring making cameras available on an on-demand basis for law enforcement without any specific investigative purpose, without any external accountability, and without limitation on their ability to share it with other agencies does not.
And it seems like disclosure of police camera monitoring of the pool should be a bare minimum. Even if a standard hotel security camera is visible at the pool, live police access is dystopian (and materially different).
The pool is communal and there’s little expectation of privacy in legal parlance but that doesn’t mean voyeurism is appropriate, or ongoing monitoring by law enforcement.
I’m curious to hear from readers with specific knowledge of California’s Consumer Privacy Act, because it seems like that might requires notice prior to collection of personal information, which can include visual information (like whether you look good in a bikini).
This isn’t just a Days Inn Rialto or a California issue. Washington D.C. invites hotels to provide live camera feeds to its real-time crime center. Atlanta, Orlando, Cobb County, Delray Beach, Shreveport and numerous other jurisdictions integrate private business cameras using the same Fusus system as Rialto.
Cameras can work investigating crimes. The question is whether that justifies scooping up all data, and requiring all private data be made available to the government, including feeds from hotel pools and hot tubs. And now that some Marriott hotel rooms have microphones we may soon be having this discussion around more private data, too.
(HT: @istrakhov)
Comments
It may be that these cameras face the “public” but there is something inherently disturbing in the “requirement” of obtaining a building permit that makes you provide exterior CCTV cameras accessible to the police at any time vs. after the fact to find a potential criminal. Methinks some legal action may be afoot. Welcome to 1984… The minute smart phones were invented, we went full Orwell and there is not a damn thing you can do about it if you own a cell phone, you are a willing participant of “Big Brother”. Of course, you can get the drugstore burner phones, but you need to pay cash and cover your face at the cash register for full anonymity if you are into sketchy stuff.
I tell you, California is a very conservative state. Those conservatives just want to control every aspect of your life. Yes I am being sarcastic. This is creepy and very concerning when it comes to civil rights.
@Michael Mainello
Yes, I was born in North Hollywood and grew up in the San Fernando Valley (just over the hill from LA) living here is beyond challenging. Selling out soon and leaving like most the other smart folks have. Beautiful place, run by insanity.
@D Fray – I remember visiting LA and central valley area in the late 70s and thought it was beautiful. Now I wouldn’t want to live there – period.
This fear of being watched just amazes me. What exactly are you doing you don’t want seen? Americans and their “rights”. You should support cameras since walking down the street in most states in the USA puts your life in jeopardy with the gun carrying “patriots” and the homeless.
@D Fray – The cost of living is outrageous. The Democrats using their teachers union, have dumbed down their voters so much. They are preaching affordability, yet their states are the most expensive to live. But it is T mans fault.
Building permits are not being issued and those that are cost the builder an arm and a leg, which will have to be passed on to the homeowner or renter.
Warrantless police access to private hotel feeds isn’t a partisan issue; it’s a Fourth Amendment violation. Gary is right. Forcing businesses to grant backdoor surveillance access for permits bypasses due process and sets a bad precedent, regardless of what city, state, or country. Ironically, John Oliver covered some of this in yesterday’s Last Week Tonight (not that any of you actually watched it; eh, maybe Gary did!)
On cue, @Michael Mainello turns state overreach into a red-vs-blue distraction; surveillance expands regardless of who’s in office. @D Fray pushes a defeatist false dilemma; owning a smartphone isn’t a waiver of constitutional rights, nor does wanting privacy make guests or workers “sketchy.” And, @Ray’s “nothing to hide” trope ignores that civil liberties exist to check state power, not protect criminals. C’mon fellas, do better.
I’ve stayed at a lot of Days Inn hotels over the years, and it’s probably better for everyone if they keep an eye on the guests.
@Matt — For a premium airline that keeps a close eye on its passengers… please consider Delta. (@L737, it’s him, right?)