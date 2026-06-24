Priority Pass Just Got Worse — Its Own Airport Lounges Now Charge Extra For Showers

Priority Pass is facing another downgrade, and this time it’s a decision by their corporate parent and not the result of overcrowding or banks cutting back on cost. Several airport lounges in the United States where you can use your Priority Pass card now impose extra charges if you want to shower. That’s something posted to Priority Pass’s update page.

This covers “The Club” lounges at San Jose, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Charlotte and Dallas – Fort Worth

Also notable is that the new Plaza Premium lounge at DFW airport has already left Priority Pass.

The Club lounges are operated by Airport Dimensions, the lounge arm of Collinson Group. Priority Pass is also owned by Collinson. So this is Priority Pass deciding to charge their own customers more to access lounges they operate. It’s a margin play, squeezing their own customers.

Most Priority Pass cards are provided by banks. Banks pay Priority Pass, and Priority Pass pays lounges a fee per visit. They keep the difference between those fees, profiting on every card swipe.

But Priority Pass’s parent also operates lounges. Their primary lounge brand is The Club. That way they’re not just making a small arbitrage on the difference between swipe fees from banks and visit fees from lounges, they make money on the lounge side as well.

Their goal is to maximize visits in their lounges, and minimize cost so that the lounges are profitable – after the hefty rents they pay to airports, capital investment in the lounges themselves, and the cost of lounge staffing, food and beverages.

Several The Club lounges have showers, though most of them don’t. They no longer include use of the shower with a visit. This affects:

The Club DFW Concourse D DFW International Airport (DFW)



The Club SJC A8 (SJC)



The Club SJC A15 (SJC)



The Club Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)



The Club LAS (LAS)



The Club CLT Concourse A Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT)

I suppose getting a shower and lounge access was ‘too much’ value. You’re getting a lot more than you’d normally expect from a generic Priority Pass lounge, rather than a bank’s own lounge. Just like Plaza Premium has their two levels of lounges now, with their ‘First’ lounges requiring a buy up unless you’re on an eligible boarding pass where they’re getting revenue from the airline to cover the better food and beverage program.

Plaza Premium has had an interesting relationship with Priority Pass over time. They have somewhat nicer lounges (usually) and have tried to build their own lounge membership program, but it’s impossible to beat the traffic flow from Priority Pass if you’re looking to maximize visit revenue. It’s low revenue per guest (e.g. $22 – $30), so it’s a volume play.

That’s why the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at LAX imposed a cash surcharge on Priority Pass visits, rather than going the opposite direction from the JFK Clubhouse and Dulles Clubhouse and serving almost nothing complimentary during Priority Pass hours and upcharging for most food and premium beverages (even coffees).

Back when Denver airport’s Timberline Steaks was part of Priority Pass, and before most banks put the kibbosh on restaurant credits, they were getting 18,000 visits per month from the card. It’s low margin, high volume business and Collinson is in the middle of each transaction.

They’re always looking for new ways to drive net revenue growth, but is there anyone today that doesn’t have a Priority Pass card? I think I have six. Shower fees won’t yield the kind of transaction volume that adding ‘experiences’ at airports did, before the banks cracked down to control their own costs. But shower guests were presumably unprofitable, and this corrects for that.

(HT: r/PriorityPass)