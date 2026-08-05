Qatar Qsuites Awards Are Wide Open Next Summer — Book From 54,000 Points Each Way

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Qatar Airways frequently has good award availability right when they add flights into their schedule nearly a year in advance. These seats are often offered to their own Privilege Club program members, and to partners like British Airways who share the Avios currency – but not to American AAdvantage or Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan.

Right now, with a 30% bonus transferring American Express Membership Rewards points to British Airways Avios, you can book QSuites – one of the world’s best business class products – between the U.S. and Mideast – starting at just 54,000 points each way. And Find Flights For Me flags the excellent availability being offered for next summer, that usual ‘end of schedule’ availability that comes and goes in waves with Qatar.

Right now you’ll generally find more availability flying to Doha (and beyond) than you will back from Doha

There’s generally space for 2 business class awards most days in July on flights from Atlanta, Boston, Dallas – Fort Worth, Washington Dulles, Houston, New York JFK, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago O’Hare, Philadphia, Seattle, Montreal and Toronto



Cost in points is distance-based. For U.S. – Doha expect 70,000 – 94,500 points (more points when adding in a connection beyond Doha, such as elsewhere in the Mideast, to India, the Maldives, etc.).

The Challenge Booking Through Qatar Airways (Why Booking With BA Is Better)

Qatar Airways imposed new restrictions on who can travel using your Avios in June. Previously, a Privilege Club member could redeem Avios for nearly anyone. Now an award booked through Qatar Privilege Club—even an award on a partner airline—may ordinarily be issued only for:

The account holder

Up to four existing adult Privilege Club members added to “My List”

Up to six people enrolled in a Family & Friends group

Members added to either group are generally locked in for six months. The Family & Friends program also pools those members’ future Avios into the main member’s account. “My List” is for adults who already have their own Qatar accounts. Here’s a nice breakdown:

In order to use these lists, the account must be at least 30 days old and must have completed one of two qualifying activities:

Credit a flown Qatar Airways or partner-airline flight to Privilege Club. Complete an eligible Qatar Airways co-branded credit card accrual transaction.

A single eligible transaction on a U.S. Qatar Airways credit card opens up these bookings. And the Infinite card, because it gives Gold status the first year, lets the member can redeem for additional people who are not on either list (Gold and Platinum members are exempt from the ordinary nominee limitation, booking over the phone).

For this reason, many people are better off limiting themselves to availability shown through British Airways (which doesn’t show all connections, and has a booking window 5 days shorter).

Add A Regional Flight, Use One Of My Favorite Lounges

If you’re searching for a connecting flight beyond Doha, bear in mind that with Qatar Airways Privilege Club you’ll actually want to select mixed cabin to search for business class to Doha and first class beyond in the Mideast since that’s how they label their premium regional product even though there’s no true first class cabin (like there is on Qatar’s Airbus A380).



Airbus A380 First Class



Regional Business Class

Having that ‘first class’ connecting flight even short haul gets you access to the incredible al Safwa lounge. It’s not at the level of the Air France La Premiere Lounge in Paris, to be sure, but design-wise it’s actually my favorite lounge aesthetic in the world.

For what it’s worth, if you’re flying to Doha I’d suggest turning it into a 48 hour stopover – just enough for a visit to the Museum of Islamic Art.

Transferrable Points Programs Are Great For Booking With Avios

This is a perfect use case for points from Citi Strata EliteSM Card (See rates and fees.) and Citi Strata Premier® Card (See rates and fees.), as well as Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (See rates and fees).

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has an offer to earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening and I doubt it can possibly last.

You can transfer to any Avios program like Finnair, British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Qatar Airways and from there move the points to other Avios programs. I do not like booking anything other than an Iberia transatlantic award through Iberia’s program, and generally see little reason to use the Aer Lingus program other than for upgrades of paid tickets on Aer Lingus transatlantic. Finnair, BA and Qatar and the broadly useful ones, but their points are simply very accessible to U.S. consumers.