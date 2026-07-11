About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. Meth….it’s a hell of a drug.

    Off topic ..Gary ..heading to Tokyo in 3w….what’s the sushi place you swear by?

  4. Looking at the pictures, one can tell his IQ is below average. This kind of guy only behaves badly when there is no big African American guys around.

  5. @Shaun – I haven’t been recently enough to offer confident recommendations about what’s best today outside of the very top places. Though if you’re not looking at Michelin starred places I’d suggest Hakkoku in Ginza (but not cheap).

  6. @Gary Leff — Sure, Michelin, but, like, if @Shaun is just some dude from Texas visiting Japan for the first time and has only ever been to Benihana… I think he’s gonna get his mind and mouth blown, literally anywhere he goes in Tokyo.

  7. ©1990 I’m a bond trader from Chicago who’s been to 39 countries….so rich, well travelled and gay to boot….so not hanging with the Tee Cruz apple vacation crowd. The reason I asked was because there was some sushi place Gary talked about for like 15 years. I rarely agree with him but anyone as well traveled as him I’ll take his food recs at face value

  8. @Shaun — I take it all back! Good question! (Coming from someone who’s been to almost 100 countries and has enjoyed quite a few decent omakases in NYC and TYO over the years.) May you enjoy all the uni, toro, roe, abalone, eel, and fugu (if you dare!) Safe travels! Ki o tsukete!

  9. (Wonder how your experience will compare with Chicago’s Mako and Yume…)

    @Gary Leff — You ever been to Tatsu in Dallas? The lone star Japanese… in the lone star state… *slaps knee*

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