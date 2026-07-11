The man who became meme-famous in 2020 as “Racist Burger King” has finally had his backstory revealed. He didn’t go to Jamaica for a vacation. He flew there to marry a woman he had met on Facebook. She took $1,000 for wedding preparations, which was all he could scrounge. Then she disappeared, and he wound up sleeping on the beach. The U.S. Embassy ultimately bought him a ticket home.

That is how Ryan Brewer wound up wearing a Burger King crown on a JetBlue flight from Kingston to New York JFK, shouting racial slurs at passengers and crew. And the Burger King crown? It was where he found cheap eats, because he had little money.

https://t.co/x8Wa6Wu0yv Man wearing Burger King crown yells N-word on JetBlue flight, dumps water on flight attendant – “Kick that n—-r b—h off the plane!” pic.twitter.com/snpRZGj7RN — lovelyti (@lovelyti) October 24, 2020

Reportedly the woman seated near him looked like the woman who had taken his money, at least that’s how his mind processed things. However, while this expose’ says he was never seen again after a second airline (American Airlines) removed him as well… He was.

Racist Burger King Flew To Jamaica To Marry A Woman He Met On Facebook

The man was originally identified as Ryan Anthony Brewer. His family contacted Jamaican authorities, saying he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Brewer reportedly arrived in Jamaica on September 12, 2020 expecting to marry his “Jamaican princess,” a woman he had met on Facebook.

He told airport security that he gave her $1,000 for wedding preparations. She left, stopped answering him on Facebook, and never returned. He said this was most of the money he had. He was ashamed to go home after telling people he was getting married, and reportedly slept on a beach for several nights.

The U.S. Embassy purchased his return ticket on JetBlue, which would have been covered by a repatriation loan, which is a standard program to cover transportation, temporary food and lodging, and immediate medical needs. The borrower’s passport can be restricted until repayment.

This follows what Brewer told airport security, along with reports from a woman who overheard him in the terminal, and statements from his family.

JetBlue Removed And Banned Him. Then He Tried American.

On the JetBlue flight, things began with a dispute over overhead bin space prior to departure. Brewer argued with a Black female passenger, repeatedly used the N-word, and was eventually removed by Jamaican police in handcuffs. JetBlue banned him.

Within days he tried to leave Jamaica again, this time on American Airlines. He was still wearing the crown. He used the same slur, claimed he was only talking to himself, invoked “freedom of speech,” and warned surrounding passengers not to “swing your Covid all over me.” American kicked him off, too.

Despite internet lore, that was not the last anyone saw of him. In spring 2021 he was filmed on an American Airlines flight from New York JFK to Fort Lauderdale.

The Backstory

He spent his life savings reaching Jamaica, handed over thousands of dollars, survived by scrounging up money for Burger King, and then lost control because the passenger beside him resembled the woman who broke his heart. Unable or too embarrassed to return home, he wound up sleeping on a beach.

This is hardly the only time an online romance has produced an airport scene. The FBI says reported confidence and romance fraud losses run about $1 billion annually.

A Dutch man flew to Changsha to meet an internet girlfriend, waited ten days in the airport, and was hospitalized. She said she thought the ticket he sent was a joke and had turned off her phone while having plastic surgery.

A British man planned to fly to Rome to marry a woman he had met only recently. He went to the restroom at Heathrow and returned to find her, £5,000, and all of the luggage gone.

Just last month, a 51-year-old flew to Fortaleza after four days without sleep to meet and marry his online girlfriend that same day. He wound up hospitalized.

Ryan Brewer has a YouTube channel. It’s about what you’d expect.

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