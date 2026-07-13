Rakuten’s 100% Rebate Lets You Buy Up To 11,313 Bilt Or Amex Points For $113—New Members Get 5,000 More

Here’s an amazing offer from Rakuten that lets you buy Bilt Points or American Express points at just one cent apiece. And if you’re new to Rakuten you do even better.

New Rakuten members register free with a referfal link, and then earn a bonus $50 (5,000 points) after you make your first purchase of $50 or more.

Then take advantage of this offer with Surfshark which – as of this writing – shows a 100% rebate. (Check to make sure it’s still there when you click!)

Buy the most expensive plan at $113.13 plus tax (not imposed in all jurisdictions), and they rebate $113.13 back or receive your choice of 11,313 Bilt or American Express points.

Buy the two year ‘Surfshark One+’ plan for $113.13. The 100% rebate is only for new Surfshark customers and only on their first purchase.

You can immediately go to Subscription: Payments and ‘cancel renewal’.

If you choose to earn Bilt points, those will pay out next August 15, 2026. If you have Silver status or higher (the Palladium card’s first year comes with Gold when you earn the initial bonus) those transfer at 1:1. With no status it’s 1:0.5 and you’re better off choosing 1:1 transfer to American Express Membership Rewards.

Bilt transfers are my choice – this is a way to buy Alaska Airlines, United, or Hyatt miles at 1 cent apiece which is phenomenal – or, of course, to their other transfer partners (and potentially take advantage of a big Rent Day transfer bonus as well).

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