Rove Miles Adds Frontier Airlines Transfers With A 25% Bonus, And Status Could Make Them Useful

Rove Miles has added another transfer partner. They’re the rewards program that isn’t attached to any airline or hotel, but their points are transferable and can be used directly to buy travel.

Their newest transfer partner is Frontier Airlines (1:1)



They’re running a 25% transfer bonus on transfers to Frontier miles through July 31, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

Honestly this can be good value when Frontier runs a status match. Redemptions cover the ticket, but much of the cost of Frontier travel is fees and status largely wipes those out.

I’m not a Frontier Airlines fan because they don’t have wifi yet. I simply lose productivity traveling with them, notwithstanding their uncomfortable seats. They at least have extra legroom and blocked middles you can access. But they’re supposedly adding wifi and first class and that could change everything.

Here are Rove’s transfer partners now:

Star Alliance: Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish, Air Canada

Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish, Air Canada oneworld: Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines

Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines SkyTeam: Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines, Scandinavian, Virgin Atlantic (and Virgin Red)

Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines, Scandinavian, Virgin Atlantic (and Virgin Red) Non-alliance: Etihad, Hainan Airlines, Frontier Airlines

Etihad, Hainan Airlines, Frontier Airlines Hotel: Accor

As this point they’re the only one with Lufthansa as a transfer partner, and Lufthansa Miles & More has much better premium class availability for its own members than partners (and opens up the possibility of Lufthansa first class redemptions more than a few days prior to flight).

Rove keeps adding transfer partners. Last month it was Aeroplan. The month before that it was Virgin. The month before that it was SAS. And the month before that they added JAL.

Although Rove may be the only currency where I actually like the idea of booking travel through their portal instead of transfers – using points for loyalty-eligible paid hotel stays where you can get about 1.5 cents apiece in value, and stack those with loyalty program rewards and status credit, so it’s a nice way of earning hotel status.

Without customer base of their own (passengers, guests) they have to be more rewarding than the competiiton to gain business for their travel bookings and their shopping portal. I often find they have the best deals, and they give you rewards for ‘loyalty-eligible’ booking hotel stays that still earn points with the hotel program. They even award points right away on prepaid bookings – book a hotel, the points can pay for your airfare on the same trip.

Regardless, Rove Miles is worth joining and checking out for the shopping portal (they often have the best value) and their travel portal.