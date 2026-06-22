Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines have officially launched their antitrust-immunized joint venture, with shared fares between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. And what may seem initially obscure for most Americans is actually fascinating.

The metal-neutral alliance on flights between Singapore and Malaysia dates to 2019. Singapore’s regulators blessed it last summer, and Malaysia signed off in January. The deal allows for collusion in revenue sharing, network planning, schedule coordination, fares, distribution and inventory coordination as well as sales and joint marketing. It will also include expanded codeshares, frequent flyer and lounge agreements.

They now offer joint fares between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, which means easier mixing of carriers. They’re working toward reciprocal lounge access, coordinated schedules and joint corporate travel deals.

What’s remarkable is that this isn’t the first time the two airlines have partnered on this route. Singapore and Malaysia Airlines used to be the same airline. Indeed, Singapore and Malaysia used to be the same country.

They’ve Partnered On This Route Before

Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines used to operate a Singapore – Kuala Lumpur shuttle, dating to an August 1982 agreement between the two governments that lasted until 2008.

The two airlines shared capacity and coordinated schedules on the route, offering frequent flights spread throughout the day. It was effectively a walk-up business-traveler product with a common fare (S$400 roundtrip) between the two carriers. Each airine incurred its own costs, split revenue equally, and charged the same fare while Singapore offered 42 weekly flights and Malaysia Airlines 50 weekly flights.

The growth of low cost carriers killed the arrangement, with Tiger Airways and Jetstar Asia initially offering four daily flights in February 2008 and operating without limits come December 2008. That killed the high fare walkup shuttle on the 184-mile route.

Singapore Airlines And Malaysia Airlines Used To Be One Carrier

Malayan Airways became Malaysian Airways and later Malaysia-Singapore Airlines, eventually splitting into Singapore Airlines and Malaysian Airline System.

After Singapore left Malaysia in 1965, Malaysian Airways became Malaysia-Singapore Airlines the next year with the Singapore and Malaysia governments each holding 42.79%, and the balance owned by Brunei, BOAC, Qantas, Straits Steamship and Ocean Steamship.

Malaysia wanted a national route network serving domestic, rural and East Malaysia



Singapore, with no domestic market, wanted an international airline centered on Singapore as a hub.

The two airlines announced a split in in January 1971 and began operating separately in October 1972. Singapore Airlines got the Singapore headquarters, the international long haul planes, the computer reservation system, overseas offices, and most of the international network with 22 cities in 18 countries.

Malaysian Airline System kept the fleet of Fokker F27s and Britten-Norman aircraft planes as wlel as the domestic Malaysian routes in order to connect sprawling Malaysia.

Singapore initially incorporated as Mercury Singapore Airlines, preserving the initials “MSA.” Malaysia didn’t buy that because it would have allowed Singapore keep the predecessor’s brand equity. Of course, Singapore Airines now has a much better brand! Eventually Singapore dropped “Mercury” and the MSA initials, becoming Singapore Airlines.

Why Singapore And Malaysia Split In The First Place

Singapore was ultimately expelled from Malaysia because it was too ethnically Chinese, too much wealthier (even though it was quite poor by today’s standards), its leaders sought too much influence over the Malaysian federation and they were too ideologically incompatible with the ruling coalitions of the rest of the country. At the same time, the promised unified market that was meant to drive growth in Singapore hadn’t developed.

The Federation of Malaysia added Singapore on September 16, 1963 along with Malaya, Sarawak and North Borneo – Sabah. It didn’t last two years. Singapore ceased to be a state of Malaysia on August 9, 1965.

Singapore’s governing party wanted a multiracial, meritocratic political system that was an existential threat to the Alliance coalition’s race-based parties. PAP wanted to appeal to ethnic Chinese, to non-Malay parties and Malays as well (over a broad a “Malaysian Malaysia”). The country broke up over racial antagonism and a political power struggle.

Singapore’s People’s Action Party was supposed to govern Singapore, leaving the rest of the country to be governed by other parties. Both sides violated that agreement.

Alliance leaders accused Singapore’s PAP of mistreating Malays in Singapore and denying them ‘special rights.’ Singapore’s leaders didn’t want special racial rights at all. The constitution had permanent Malay set asides while Singapore argued for economic growth and education to address Malay poverty. This difference challenged the ideological foundation of the Malaysian ruling coalition and culminated in race riots in Singapore in 1964.

Kuala Lumpur slow-walked economic integration and a common market, while threatening to tax Singapore more heavily. It held 17% of the population, but contributed 40% of taxes in 1964 and faced threats to increase that to 60%.

This is obviously a stylized and condensed version of a complicated history between the two countries. But it’s fascinating to see the occasional and once-again rapprochement between the national carriers of the two nations, that themselves once used to be one.

And they’re together connecting two of the best food cities in the world, very close to each other – and for those who haven’t been, Kuala Lumpur is one of the bext reasonably-priced luxury hotel markets in the world too.