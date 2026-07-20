Singapore Airlines Starts Blocking Award Searches For Zero-Balance Members—You Need To Transfer 1,000 Points Just To Look

Singapore Airlines is progressively blocking at least some KrisFlyer accounts with a zero current redeemable-mile balance from using the normal award-search engine. The error explicitly says the account’s “current miles balance is insufficient for flight redemption searches” and redirects users to Singapore’s much less useful beta Flight Recommender.

Normal award search seems to require miles in your KrisFlyer account



A transfer of 1,000 miles seems to be sufficient



It’s unclear to me whether a smaller transfer is sufficient

There are reports suggesting ‘activity in the past 15 months’ is the rule but I can’t actually verify that this is the case. In fact, it seems to me that it isn’t from data points of members who had activity last week, now have a zero balance, and who are no longer able to search for award space. It doesn’t seem to (yet) affect everyone with a zero balance, however.

There’s nothing in the Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer terms and conditions about this – it appears to just be a new process that rolled out, without updating any FAQs or other guidance. And it looks like a looks like a staged deployment, where members have search access with no miles one day, and the limitation goes into effect the next.

Reports from Singapore Airlines chatbot customer service suggest that award search access can be restored by:



Crediting an eligible paid Singapore, Scoot or partner flight.



Points transfer from a credit card program



Earning through a KrisFlyer partner.

You can still call for award availabiltiy, or use the AI recommender though that only returns broad date ranges and approximate Saver prices and not actually specific airline schedules. I’d note that Seats.Aero lists an ‘outage’ for Singapore Airlines award availability.

Checking award availability through Singapore itself matters because they release far more premium cabin award space to members using their own miles than they offer to members in partner airline programs (like United, Air Canada).

Years ago I wrote about how ordinary Miles & More members had to credit a flight before searching Lufthansa and SWISS space, while JetFriends child accounts could search without doing so. I even mailed off a parental consent form to give myself permission to particiate in JetFriends to unlock award search through the program. So Singapore is hardly the first airline ever to gate access to award availability to members with active accounts.

This is very different than Qatar Airways, which has its own new draconian restrictions on award redemptions but still allows award search. And EVA Air Infinity MileageLands hasn’t always shown award space to accounts with an insufficient balance.

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