Some Marriott Hotel Rooms Have Microphones—What They Hear, Track And Whether They’re Recording You

Some Marriott-branded hotels have installed in-room HALO smart sensors that contain microphones capable of recognizing distress keywords, aggression, gunshots and sound levels. Some versions can even detect motion and count occupants.

Concerned guests are worried this amounts to Marriott “bugging” rooms and potentially tracking guests without disclosure. But while some of these devices appear to have that capability, it doesn’t appear to be a Marriott-wide initiative, it’s not clear that those hotels installing the devices have enabled these features, or that anyone is recording or listening to conversations.

It’s still the antithesis of the experience offered to a guest, it shouldn’t be allowed by the brand, and it’s concerning hotels don’t share more information about the devices and how they’re being used.

The HALO 3C that appears to be at issue classifies air, sound and occupancy data and sends back events (not recordings). However, it seems to contain two microphones and has been hackable in the past (Motorola patched a critical vulnerability last year). Mostly, these have been responsible for billing customers $250 – $600 in smoking charges even when guests never smoked in their room.

The distributor, by the way, acknowledges that steam, perfume and cleaning chemicals can produce false positives. HALO tells hotels that the system can increase revenue from smoking fees. Triton actually promises “over 400% more revenue” and six figures of additional fee revenue while helping hotels win chargebacks.

We’ve seen reports of devices at:

Beverly Hills Marriott named in the Reddit thread, but I haven’t seen other confirmation or details of the specific device.

named in the Reddit thread, but I haven’t seen other confirmation or details of the specific device. Sheraton Mission Valley San Diego named for a $250 vaping charge while another review reports $500. A review response on Marriott’s site indicates that the devices are managed by a third party and the hotel receives daily reading reports.



named for a $250 vaping charge while another review reports $500. A review response on Marriott’s site indicates that the devices are managed by a third party and the hotel receives daily reading reports. The Laylow Waikiki The hotel’s website discloses “smoke-sensitive sensors” in rooms and a $350 fee.



The hotel’s website discloses “smoke-sensitive sensors” in rooms and a $350 fee. Westin Las Vegas There are numerous $400 – $500 false-positive smoke complaints. Commenters generally mention Triton’s 3D Sense system rather than HALO. h



There are numerous $400 – $500 false-positive smoke complaints. Commenters generally mention Triton’s 3D Sense system rather than HALO. h Sheraton Jacksonville a guest photographed a plug-in device and matched it to a FreshAir sensor, not HALO.



a guest photographed a plug-in device and matched it to a FreshAir sensor, not HALO. Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown The hotel was reportedly piloting an automatic third-party air-quality detection system.

There are various allegations about the JW Marriott Indianapolis, Renaissance Palm Springs, Houston Marriott Sugar Land, Westin Arlington, Courtyard Montvale, Courtyard Boston Cambridge and Courtyard Phoenix Mesa Gateway.

But the especially concerning device – that is more than just a smoke detector scamming guests for cleaning fees they do not owe – seems to be the HALO 3C/3C-PC, made by IPVideo, which is owned by Motorola Solutions. It is a network-connected, ceiling-mounted sensor that can:

Detect air events: vaping, THC, cigarette smoke, and attempted masking with sprays or perfume. It measures CO, CO₂, VOCs, NO₂, temperature, humidity, light and air-quality indices.

vaping, THC, cigarette smoke, and attempted masking with sprays or perfume. It measures CO, CO₂, VOCs, NO₂, temperature, humidity, light and air-quality indices. Analyze sound: two microphones measure sound levels and classify possible aggression, screaming, gunshots and preconfigured distress phrases such as “Help, 911.” These are responses to specific phrases and not general transcription of guest conversation.

two microphones measure sound levels and classify possible aggression, screaming, gunshots and preconfigured distress phrases such as “Help, 911.” These are responses to specific phrases and not general transcription of guest conversation. Detect movement: which can be useful for auto-shutoff of lights and air conditioning.

which can be useful for auto-shutoff of lights and air conditioning. Count people: using body heat sensing rather than a camera, counting up to nine people in 196 square feet, and sends an alert when an occupancy threshold is exceeded.

Guests seem to be concerned that hotels are recording every conversation, but that doesn’t seem to be the case – audio gets digitized, classified, but doesn’t get retained or sent to the hotel if a trigger word isn’t used. The device is “listening” but not really recording or transmitting conversations.

Nonetheless, the device could be turned into a bug. That’s actually been done. But there’s no indication it’s being done in practice at hotels. My view is simple – that a microphone should not be installed in a hotel room at all.

But if they’re going to install them I might start musing out loud, “I’m going to status match with Hilton” and maybe I’ll stand a better chance of an upgrade.

I’ve warned that AI scans could soon monitor every move you make in your room after a guest was fined $500 for misuing a hair dryer. And you now have to be really vigilant, just like you need to check your Airbnb for hidden cameras.

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