Southwest Airlines Built A Brand On Funny Twitter Replies. Now It’s Stopped Answering Customers

Delta Air Lines doesn’t provide much social media customer service. I haven’t seen a public reply to a tweet from them since mid-May. But American Airlines (especially) is very good with twitter customer service, and so is United.

Until recently, Southwest Airlines was, too. Their reps even used to be quite funny and responsive with memes.

They actually created over 100 GIF assets to use for holidays, seasons, clapping, birthdays, etc. and used them in replies. They claimed these produced a 73% increase in engagement, with customers responding with things like “yall are the best” and “this is why I fly Southwest.”

We aren't even mad, Chaka. Thanks for the love and have a great Independence Day! -Adam pic.twitter.com/J13qMhV99o — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) July 4, 2019

Southwest used to staff their social care team 24/7. With about 3,000 twitter mentions per day, reps were answering scores of messages there and targeted a response time of 15 minutes.

No longer. I haven’t seen a single Southwest Airlines reply on twitter since June 18.

You are correct that this nonstop route is not in our current schedule, and we regret any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause. Schedule changes are not the easiest decisions to make, and we still hope that we’re able to fulfill your travel needs. Your continued loyalty… — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 18, 2026

The airline has been through multiple rounds of layoffs even while maintaining profitability. They’ve changed their entire ‘customer-friendly’ business model. So it’s not surprising that they no longer appear to be publicly engaging with customers. Responding to complaints increases the visibility of complaints! Better to bury their head in the sand, I guess, and save the staffing costs.