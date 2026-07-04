Southwest Airlines Built A Brand On Funny Twitter Replies. Now It’s Stopped Answering Customers

Delta Air Lines doesn’t provide much social media customer service. I haven’t seen a public reply to a tweet from them since mid-May. But American Airlines (especially) is very good with twitter customer service, and so is United.
Until recently, Southwest Airlines was, too. Their reps even used to be quite funny and responsive with memes.
They actually created over 100 GIF assets to use for holidays, seasons, clapping, birthdays, etc. and used them in replies. They claimed these produced a 73% increase in engagement, with customers responding with things like “yall are the best” and “this is why I fly Southwest.”
We aren't even mad, Chaka. Thanks for the love and have a great Independence Day! -Adam pic.twitter.com/J13qMhV99o
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) July 4, 2019
Southwest used to staff their social care team 24/7. With about 3,000 twitter mentions per day, reps were answering scores of messages there and targeted a response time of 15 minutes.
No longer. I haven’t seen a single Southwest Airlines reply on twitter since June 18.
You are correct that this nonstop route is not in our current schedule, and we regret any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause. Schedule changes are not the easiest decisions to make, and we still hope that we’re able to fulfill your travel needs. Your continued loyalty…
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 18, 2026
The airline has been through multiple rounds of layoffs even while maintaining profitability. They’ve changed their entire ‘customer-friendly’ business model. So it’s not surprising that they no longer appear to be publicly engaging with customers. Responding to complaints increases the visibility of complaints! Better to bury their head in the sand, I guess, and save the staffing costs.
Comments
The morons in charge have turned the best domestic airline into Greedwest catering to the whining crybaby liberals who were/are to stupid to realize just how good Southwest was. Well now, you assholes, you have PAID for assigned seating, a screwed up, time consuming boarding process and sky high fares. Happy now?
I personally don’t think they should be providing service via social media. They should invest in a self-serve portal so that you don’t need an agent.
@ David
Epxlane how Elliott gave into “whining liberals” en route to greedwest?..
No free oversized bags…epik fail.
WN is dum af.
Herb Kelleher is rolling in his grave over what these fools have done to his airline.
Herb understood how to build customer loyalty. All these idiots understand is counting beans. Ask Boeing /McDonnell Douglas how well that works.
@David R. Miller — Your bias is showing. Liberals didn’t ruin SWA. Hedge funds and private equity did. Elliott (mis)Management isn’t ‘the left’ or whatever other boogeyman you want to blame. If anything, they’re likely right-wingers by the way they abuse businesses (workers and consumers) to extract additional profit at all costs.
For some reason my Twitter feed has tweets to and from AA. Endless f bomb laced rants because a flight was two hours late. If what they get is anything like what I see going to AA I do not blame them for not responding. No employee should have f laced rants directed at them, even if online for something that have zero control over.
1990 – As usual, you have no clue about reality. The incessant whinng of liberals is a major factor for the ainine changes at Greedwest. Take your asinine “right-wingers” statement and stick it up your ass – if it will fit past your ignorant head.