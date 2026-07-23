Southwest Is Spinning Its New Fees As A Success Story — But The Accounting Shows Credit Cards, Not Bags And Seats

Southwest’s second quarter financial results are being spun as a success of the airline’s transformation – that customers love paying for seats and checked bags, a devalued Rapid Rewards program, and travel credits that now expire.
In management’s telling, basic economy restrictions are getting customers to spend more, rather than stay away. According to CEO Bob Jordan,
Our business model now benefits from a broader and more diversified set of revenue and commercial levers than at any point in our history.
But when you did into the actual accounting, that story falls apart.
Southwest’s Revenue Growth Is Just Industry Revenue Growth
Southwest’s second quarter GAAP revenue was $8.432 billion, versus $7.244B in the second quarter of 2025. In their telling you can’t really say how much of that is the result of fuel price increases because so much has changed in their business. There’s too many moving pieces, but $1.2 billion additional revenue shows that what they’re doing is working.
But all the big airlines are seeing huge increases in revenue, and they haven’t made the same kind of business model changes that Southwest has. The major airlines have all now reported financial results for the second quarter. Revenue is up significantly across the board as follows:
- United: 16%
- Delta: 14%
- American: approximately 16%
- Peer average: 15.3%
So if we assume 15.3% increase in revenue for Southwest just from average industry uplift, we’d expect $8.355 billion in revenue and the excess revenue above that is $77 million which is just noise.
It’s Still Messy, With Expiring Travel Credits And More Credit Card Money From Chase
Southwest’s adjusted revenue looks better than GAAP revenue. The difference is a $285 million flight credit breakage adjustment.
The airline’s travel credits didn’t used to expire. They assumed that 85% of credits would get used, and 15% would expire. They now have data that suggests 12% are expiring. That means expiration wasn’t as beneficial to them, and they had to make an adjustment for it.
Basically, they recognized $285 million in the past that had to be backed out and moved forward – they shouldn’t have recognized as much breakage when they changed their rules, recognizing the revenue instead when travel gets redeemed.
So if you grant them the adjustment their quarterly revenue was $360 million higher than one would expect just from the overall industry environment. However, that’s mostly accounted for by credit card revenue improvements coming from Chase.
They have a full year-over-year effect from their revised credit card deal, reported co-brand acquisitions reported up 28% year-over-year, and increased card spend that’s reported by issuers and airlines across the board. Southwest didn’t disclose the specific amounts. Overall though there’s probably an increase coming from Chase of $250 million ($200 – $300 million).
What that means is that any above-baseline increase in revenue is coming from Chase rather than from their flying. Those aren’t entirely separable. People haven’t abandoned the credit card.
There’s No Revenue Left To Say Checked Bag Fees, Seat Fees And Basic Economy Are Helping Southwest
I considered the possibility that Southwest, doing just as well as other airlines, was really outperforming because the story so far has been about the strength of premium and Southwest isn’t premium. However that really isn’t what we’ve seen at other airlines during the second quarter.
At United, premium revenue per seat mile, main cabin revenue per seat mile and basic economy revenue were all up around the same percentage. At Delta, premium ticket revenue was up more than main cabin revenue because of an increase in premium seats and reduction in non-premium ones. So main cabin unit revenue was up double digits – and mor ethan premium unit revenue was.
The best thing Southwest can say is that they’ve reverted to industry mean. They were once the darling of investors, earning a profit 47 consecutive years (1973 – 2019) through recessions, oil shocks, and 9/11. They were a growth stock. Now, they’re an airline just like any other and we see industry-average performance.
Comments
Simply as a consumer, I really cannot see a reason for flying Southwest any longer. Even my 92-year old mother-in-law is flying on UA now! I have no doubt that some people are flying Southwest out of “force of habit,” but paying for checked baggage and paying for seats makes Southwest as expensive — and often more so — than other carriers.
Southwest is no longer extraordinary, they’re just another ordinary airline now.
What was once the most pleasant, carefree, reliable airline for short jumps and flexible scheduling has become the same (or worse) than the (we’re now charging for the air you breath while onboard) airlines. I quit using them when it all changed and spent most of my remaining credits and points getting kids home for the holidays. Not worth it anymore, not even for short jumps. Quite sad actually and their claiming it is somehow better for the consumer? LOL
I recall a time, not really that long ago, when Southwest had achieved record earnings. At the time there were no assigned seats and two bags were free. At that time Southwest was my only choice as my preferred carrier. Now, they are just like all the others and flying now on any carrier makes me feel like I need a shower. The fact that now there is not one carrier out there who values ALL Customers is a sad state of affairs. Southwest used to when Herb Kelleher was running it. Now Southwest only values ALP passengers and the rest they just want to see how much money they can squeeze out of the them.
I believe that non-expiring funds would increase revenue in the long run and that Southwest’s past data should show that.
Charging elites $35 or more for Same Day Change which was previously free was a stab in the back. The $229 credit card now gives almost the equivalent of A-list status. I’ve been A-list Preferred since it began but I won’t be next year. Almost no paid flights.
@Jason — The only reason is to burn that expiring $500 Chase CSR credit. Or, if they have a nonstop when no one else does on a particular route (rare, but it’s still a thing, say, for ELP-BNA, LAS-CUN, BNA-AUA, AUS-SJO, or BWI-PHL, but, for real, if you take that last one, instead of Amtrak or rideshare, what are you even doing?).
They lost us as customers after 22 years.
Not an ULCC, which is a good thing, but not really a global airline with a true premium product. There doesn’t seem to be clear strategy of where the airline wants to go.
I have the SW credit card simply to dodge the bag fees and get to pick seats 48 hours in advance instead of 24 hours. However I absolutely despise the seat picking. I will NOT pay to switch seats after already paying to be on the plane. If I cant get seats all together for my family, we just barter and trade with people on the plane. Works every time.
Unless you’re in BWI, BNA, STL, or just on that side of town in Texas or Chicago; there is no reason to fly WN anymore.
I was absolutely loyal to Southwest for over 30 years. Now I’m completely indifferent to the airline even though I have over a half million points saved up. They’ve made it too complicated. My last two trips have been on Alaska and I must say I like it and now consider it might go to Airline.
@john gets it; though, I’d probably add DEN, LAS and PHX to that list, because they’ve still got major bases out there, too.
I’ll say, I’ve noticed how much WN scaled back in the NYC-area this decade. (Of course, they never flew to JFK to begin with.) But, since 2019, they exited EWR (if you recall, they were at the old Terminal A before it closed). And, of their remaining LGA flights, it’s only basically just MDW, DEN, DAL, HOU, and BNA, nonstop, daily, year-round. Sometimes you’ll find an occasional ATL, STL, or random OMA flight. Maybe 2010s was the peak for the airline (at least in my area). If you venture out a little farther, WN is still at ISP (Long Island), nonstops to BWI, MCO, TPA, FLL, and PBI (yeah, you read that correctly. Deal with it.)