Spirit Built A Brand-New $250 Million Corporate Campus — Bankruptcy Values It At Just $88 Million

What has become of the nearly brand-new 11-acre $250 million Spirit Airlines corporate campus?
Defunct Spirit Airlines has a ‘stalking horse’ bidder for its 11-acre corporate campus near the Fort Lauderdale airport, an affiliate of Boston investment firm Hill City Capital. Theyll pay $88 million cash provided no one bids more, and if they don’t get it for that price they’ll receive a fee.
“Spirit Central” in Dania Beach was only just opened in April 2024. At the time, to me, it symbolized everything wrong with Spirit. The carrier’s costs had ballooned over 40% since the pandemic. They were a low fare airline but no longer ultra-low cost, having lost their focus. Frontier Airlines would never!
Spirit Central is officially open in sunny Dania Beach, FL! 🌴
Our new corporate campus spans 11 acres with top-notch facilities for our amazing Spirit Team Members. From a cutting-edge training facility to dedicated housing, it’s all here. The best part is it’s super close to… pic.twitter.com/db6LaKvede
— Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) April 18, 2024
According to the bankruptcy docket,
- Six stories, approximately 180,000 square feet, designed for more than 1,000 corporate employees
- Training center, approximately 108,000 square feet; eight full-flight-simulator bays, classrooms and cabin-training equipment
- “Fueling Station” approximately 13,000 square feet with café, commercial kitchen, coffee bar, lounges and fitness center
- “The Landing”
200 two-bedroom corporate apartments, housing up to 400 visiting employees, plus pool, gym and meeting space
- 998 garage parking spaces plus 125 surface spaces
- Development site marketed as capable of supporting another roughly 180,000-square-foot building
The flight simulators are not included in this sale. The residential building sits on a long-term ground lease rather than owned land. Buyers are permitted to bid for the whole campus or combinations of its components.
Spirit originally announced an investment of up to $250 million. The $88 million bid is only about 35% of the advertised project cost. This is a specialized, distressed mixed-use property, but that’s still extraordinary for a campus barely two years old.
Under the court-approved bidding procedures:
- The stalking horse bidder receives a 3% breakup fee or $2.64 million if another buyer wins.
- It may also receive up to $500,000 of documented expenses.
- A competing bid covering substantially the same assets must exceed the $88 million offer by the bid protections plus an additional 2% of the stalking horse bidder’s price.
- Assuming the full $500,000 reimbursement, the opening threshold is therefore $92.9 million.
- Competing bidders must provide a 10% deposit, have completed due diligence and cannot condition their offer on obtaining financing.
- Spirit may select the “highest or otherwise best” offer, allowing it to consider certainty, timing, assumed liabilities and closing risk.
The sale is expected to be approved at a September 16, 2026, 11 a.m. hearing. Hill City previously joined Apollo and J.F. Lehman in the take-private acquisition of Atlas Air Worldwide.
Broward County considered bidding as much as $100 million for the headquarters, garage and training building as an alternative to constructing a new government center but ironically that faced zoning complications.
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- 998 garage parking spaces plus 125 surface spaces
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‘But the County faced zoning complications’… oh, the irony…