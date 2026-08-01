Spirit Built A Brand-New $250 Million Corporate Campus — Bankruptcy Values It At Just $88 Million

What has become of the nearly brand-new 11-acre $250 million Spirit Airlines corporate campus?

Defunct Spirit Airlines has a ‘stalking horse’ bidder for its 11-acre corporate campus near the Fort Lauderdale airport, an affiliate of Boston investment firm Hill City Capital. Theyll pay $88 million cash provided no one bids more, and if they don’t get it for that price they’ll receive a fee.

“Spirit Central” in Dania Beach was only just opened in April 2024. At the time, to me, it symbolized everything wrong with Spirit. The carrier’s costs had ballooned over 40% since the pandemic. They were a low fare airline but no longer ultra-low cost, having lost their focus. Frontier Airlines would never!

Spirit Central is officially open in sunny Dania Beach, FL! 🌴 Our new corporate campus spans 11 acres with top-notch facilities for our amazing Spirit Team Members. From a cutting-edge training facility to dedicated housing, it’s all here. The best part is it’s super close to… pic.twitter.com/db6LaKvede — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) April 18, 2024

According to the bankruptcy docket,

