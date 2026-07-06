Starlink Wi-Fi Has Always Been Free On Planes. Copa Airlines Is About To Change That

Airlines will be able to charge extra for Starlink wifi for the first time.

Until now, Starlink wifi has always been free. That’s been a requiremnet by Starlink from the very first launch of their service.

Every Starlink implementation so far has meant free low earth orbit satellite wifi, whether launched or committed by United; IAG airlines (e.g. Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia); Lufthansa Group airlines (e.g. Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways); Hanjin Group carriers (Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul); airBaltic, Air France, Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines; Emirates; flydubai; Gulf Air; Qatar Airways; SAS; Virgin Atlantic; Southwest Airlines; American Airlines; WestJet; ZIPAIR. JSX was actually first with Starlink.

However, it won’t be free at Copa except for premium cabin passengers and elite frequent flyers or Starlink’s own residential or roaming customers.

No price for access has been announced yet. We’ll know soon enough – three months ago they announced that their fleet of around 100 Boeing 737s would be installed this year.

Copa’s adoption of Starlink, when they didn’t have inflight wifi at all before, is huge. But perhaps even bigger is introducing paid inflight Starlink. And that makes me wonder if this newfound flexibility, perhaps related to SpaceX becoming a public company and feeling pressure to grow revenue (or to scoop up more business from Amazon Leo), means that they would have also had more flexibility for Delta if that decision had waited just a few months.

Delta chose Amazon for low earth orbit satellite wifi in the future because (1) Amazon would allow their system to be gated by Delta’s portal and Starlink wouldn’t, and (2) Delta could get a better financial deal bundling wifi with Amazon Studios content and cloud services.

(HT: Seth Miller)