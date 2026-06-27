SWISS Is Serving First Class Passengers A Hot Dog Called The Bastardo And Putting Sour Cream On It

by Gary Leff

SWISS, the airline owned by Lufthansa Group and the flag carrier of Switzerland, is now serving a hot dog in first class. And it’s not just a hot dog. It’s a hot dog with a video press release.

In collaboration with Winterthur hot dog brand Frau Hund, they are offering:

Let us introduce you to this very special hot dog served with apple chutney, garnished with red coleslaw, a drizzle of sour cream, sprinkled with walnuts, and garnished with cress. It is only available this summer in Swiss first class, from June 3rd onto September 1st.

That’s no ‘drizzle’ of sour cream. That’s a cry for help:

Somewhere, Lufthansa is serving caviar and SWISS is asking whether you’d like walnuts on your airborne tube meat.

The specific hot dog is the “Bastardo”: Puntbier sausage, coleslaw, apple chutney, sour cream, and roasted walnuts. SWISS says Gate Gourmet first considered Frau Hund’s “Deutsche Dogge,” but decided something lighter would work better onboard. They had to adjust the bun cut because the hot dog kept tipping over on SWISS First porcelain. It is available in SWISS First on all flights departing Switzerland.

This is a seasonal SWISS First ‘Anytime Dining’ item, so they don’t expect first class passengers to eat this for their main meal. And there’s a role for comfort foods to play. But they’re still serving a hot dog with sour cream in first class and it’s called ‘The Bastardo’.

Before the pandemic American Airlines served hot dogs in international first class. So Swiss is trying to be like American, only worse because of the sour cream.

You can’t redeem miles for most Swiss first class flights unless you have elite status in the Miles & More program, but this seems like a reason not to earn status with Miles & More?

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  1. A hot dog in first class? Good Lord. At the very least make it appetizing, sour cream?

  3. No bastard wiener for me hard pass
    Didn’t know Lufthansa owned Swiss glad I canceled my flight with them

  4. And people think we Chicagoans do ridiculous things to hot dogs. I’ll give the Bastardo this: there’s no ketchup on it.

  5. Hilarious name. If there was ever any award availability anymore via Aeroplan, that’d be swell. Looking forward to their cabin upgrades, too.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *