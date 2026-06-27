SWISS Is Serving First Class Passengers A Hot Dog Called The Bastardo And Putting Sour Cream On It

SWISS, the airline owned by Lufthansa Group and the flag carrier of Switzerland, is now serving a hot dog in first class. And it’s not just a hot dog. It’s a hot dog with a video press release.

In collaboration with Winterthur hot dog brand Frau Hund, they are offering:

Let us introduce you to this very special hot dog served with apple chutney, garnished with red coleslaw, a drizzle of sour cream, sprinkled with walnuts, and garnished with cress. It is only available this summer in Swiss first class, from June 3rd onto September 1st.

That’s no ‘drizzle’ of sour cream. That’s a cry for help:

Fine dining with a hot dog? Only in SWISS First. 🌭😉

Meet Bastardo, crafted together with Frau Hund and served with all the care and elegance of a First Class meal, because why should classics be any different up here? Available all summer long, at 35,000 feet. ✈️ #flyswiss pic.twitter.com/vd3FTSJfZV — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) June 27, 2026

Somewhere, Lufthansa is serving caviar and SWISS is asking whether you’d like walnuts on your airborne tube meat.

The specific hot dog is the “Bastardo”: Puntbier sausage, coleslaw, apple chutney, sour cream, and roasted walnuts. SWISS says Gate Gourmet first considered Frau Hund’s “Deutsche Dogge,” but decided something lighter would work better onboard. They had to adjust the bun cut because the hot dog kept tipping over on SWISS First porcelain. It is available in SWISS First on all flights departing Switzerland.

This is a seasonal SWISS First ‘Anytime Dining’ item, so they don’t expect first class passengers to eat this for their main meal. And there’s a role for comfort foods to play. But they’re still serving a hot dog with sour cream in first class and it’s called ‘The Bastardo’.

Before the pandemic American Airlines served hot dogs in international first class. So Swiss is trying to be like American, only worse because of the sour cream.

You can’t redeem miles for most Swiss first class flights unless you have elite status in the Miles & More program, but this seems like a reason not to earn status with Miles & More?