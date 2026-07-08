Texas AG Ken Paxton Spent America’s 250th Birthday In London With His Reported Mistress — With Marriott In The Background [Roundup]

Leaked video reveals Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in London with his mistress on the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/djMzUA8cU2 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 7, 2026

Paxton was first spotted on one of the mobile lounges at Washington Dulles airport before flying off to Reykjavik with his reported mistress Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, whom he’s reportedly been seeing for two years (so, while he was still married). A previous girlfriend was hired by one of his contributors for whom he did questionable favors, which became one of the subjects of his impeachment as Texas Attorney General (the Republican House impeached him, the Senate did not convict him).