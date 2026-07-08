Texas AG Ken Paxton Spent America’s 250th Birthday In London With His Reported Mistress — With Marriott In The Background [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Thai Airways could once again fly non-stop to the United States when it orders either Airbus A3501-1000 or 777X aircraft, but deliveries wouldn’t be until the 2030s.
- Chase has made changes to the restaurants eligible for its $300 annual Sapphire Reserve dining credit with 91 new restaurants added and 64 restaurants removed, for a total of 404 restaurants in the program. That’s a modest net improvement, but very market-dependent, for instance Las Vegas is now down to a single restaurant. (As long as they keep Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in my home town in the program I’m all good, but there are several good picks in Austin actually.)
- Here’s Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton spending his Fourth of July weekend – American’s 250th – not on America. That’s the Marriott County Hall on the left:
Leaked video reveals Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in London with his mistress on the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/djMzUA8cU2
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 7, 2026
Paxton was first spotted on one of the mobile lounges at Washington Dulles airport before flying off to Reykjavik with his reported mistress Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, whom he’s reportedly been seeing for two years (so, while he was still married). A previous girlfriend was hired by one of his contributors for whom he did questionable favors, which became one of the subjects of his impeachment as Texas Attorney General (the Republican House impeached him, the Senate did not convict him).
Hey @KenPaxtonTX that's not your wife pic.twitter.com/FS0YVC0Gkm
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 28, 2026
- The former Hotel Arizona in Tucson, abandoned since 2012, will become the Hyatt Regency Tucson Convention Center set to open in 2027.
- An Airbnb guest complained about nonworking wifi, and while corresponding with the host realized that their profile photo was bad AI-generated, and left a review suggesting that the rental’s customer service was handled out of Bangladesh. While it appears the host’s fake profile was a violation of Airbnb rules, the platform suspended the guest for ‘discrimination against Bangladeshis’.
I just got suspended from Airbnb for discrimination.
Just one problem:
I didn't discriminate against anyone lol.
1/n pic.twitter.com/Yb1wDQKNLR
— molson 🧠⚙️ (@Molson_Hart) July 7, 2026
- This Instagram post has been taken down.
oh my god bro pic.twitter.com/VJNfHSCEhh
— Gayson Thotdötter 🔞 (@buschlitebaddie) July 7, 2026
Brings to mind this bit from Deal of the Century (1983, Chevy Chase, Gregory Hines, and Sigourney Weaver):
Comments
Yeah, yeah… the guy with the tattoo in Maine’s gotta go, but this Texas-guy and #47 are totally fine. Donchu dare mess with corporate power or the “controlled opposition” establishment! /s
The guy in Maine *is* pretty unacceptable. But the establishment decided he needed to go because he’s going to lose. Betting.market odds of a Dem win in Maine jumped on the allegations because it meant he’d leave and get replaced but someone that would win.
Now, Republicans in Texas basically decided they’re ok risking the seat on this guy.
In fairness, he just totally corrupt. There have been no allegations that he is a nazi rapist..
@Gary Leff — What a country!
Is a woman still a “mistress” if the man is no longer married? Or is she now just a girlfriend?
Any word on Mitch McConnell? Or they still doin’ Weekend at Bernie’s to avoid a special election? Former Secretary Chow still back at the mothership, too? Wild stuffs.
Stories like this will bring out the most entertaining comments and tit-for-tat banter. I don’t know much about either guy @1990, but being accused of rape vs. being corrupt and not faithful to your spouse are not really in the same arena. Who knows? I believe very little of what I hear, only about 50% of what I see, and almost nothing I read on the internet anymore. I filter it and move on.
@Lance “Mistress Emeritus”?
@D Fray — I guess that’s the new party-line: Corruption is okay. Now, buy my crypto so I can steal from you! Psh.
I mean, all the above seems to point to bad character, if true, and probably not people that should be representing us… fish rots at head, blah, blah… TDS… blah, blah… BJ in the oval… Both sides, very fine people. Tan suit. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
you really do have to be amused that the AG of Texas — the guy responsible for making sure EVERY rainbow side walk in the entire state was whitewashed — Spent his country’s 250th anniversary… the 4th of July at — wait for it… London Gay Pride.
That was everywhere in London the day he was there. Oh the irony but maybe he’ll learn to be less scared of rainbows. You’d think his open marriage would make him less hostile to other sexualities.
Thanks for the “travel news”.