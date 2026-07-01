The Amex Black Card Gets A New $1,000 Dining Credit, But This Luxury Feels Like A Spreadsheet

American Express needs to do something to keep the $5000 annual fee Centurion (“Black Card”) feel worthwhile. In fact, the first year there’s also a $10,000 ‘initiation fee’.



Unboxing The American Express Black Card

The benefits of this card, on top of what Platinum customers receive, are mostly Hertz Platinum, Delta Platinum, and Hilton Diamond, and two annual visits to Private Suite airport terminals. The card no longer receives an annual $200 airline fee credit.

Cardmembers don’t wait in line at airport Centurion lounges and have reserved seating inside. That’s not nothing!



Centurion Seating Area, New York JFK



Centurion Cardmember Dining Room, American Express Centurion Lounge Hong Kong

With the Black Card you’re really paying for prestige and exclusivity. It was cool when Kanye West dropped references to it in 2004. But that was… 2004.

I went to the malls and I balled too hard/ ‘Oh my god is that a black card?’/ I turned around and replied, ‘Why, yes/ But I prefer the term African-American Express’

American Express has added a $1,000 annual Resy credit to the card ($250 per quarter), whereas Platinum cardmembers receive $400 ($100 per quarter). That covers spending at restaurants that are part of the Resy platform.

Technically a restaurant could be found on Resy and not – yet – eligible, which is why they flag eligible restaurants there, but you don’t need to book through Resy, the reservations system American Express acquired, in order to get the credit.

American Express is promoting this new benefit to Centurion cardmembers today. It’s been visible in terms and conditions since April.

It is very striking to me that American Express requires Black Card cardmembers to register for the Resy benefit. Even with their very best customers they’re still managing benefits on a spreadsheet, looking for breakage. That seems not very premium. Even Hyatt auto-registers Globalist members with a concierge for promotions.