The Biggest Rewards Credit Cards In A Nutshell: What They’re Actually Good For, And Where They Fall Short

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There are tons of in-depth reviews of rewards credit cards. The truth is that the value proposition of each can be boiled down to essentials. We can talk about what each one does well – and does poorly – in a nutshell. That helps understand all of the details without getting lost, and gives a framework for thinking about each of the pieces that get pretty complicated.

Here’s how I think about several of the major cards, boiled down to their essentials:

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