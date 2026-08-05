The “Perfect” Way To Board Planes Sounds Brilliant — Airlines Tested It, And It Doesn’t Work [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. On boarding methods: Random is best, because we’re never getting everyone to line up perfectly beforehand. This ain’t Japan, Gary… we have no sense of time, order, honor, shame, or sake. In the words of Katsumoto from The Last Samurai (2003), a “perfect blossom is a rare thing.” So, if I ever witness a ‘steffen’ model boarding in-person, I’ll be saying, “perfect… they are all perfect.”

  3. (For those that care, let’s admit it, The Last Samurai, 2003, as ‘great’ as it is, basically, is a reboot of Dances with Wolves, 1990… but set in Japan, right? RIGHT?)

  5. 2 jet bridges will help. The problem of US airports is one jet bridge and one open cabin door. Many countries have 2 bridges. It very efficient to board/deplane the passengers from both front and rear doors.

  6. Unfortunately, the only effective way to streamline airplane boarding is to sharply restrict carry-ons. Because, once again, we can’t have nice things anymore.

    @1990 – And Dances with Wolves was, basically, a reboot of Little Big Man.

  7. @Denver Refugee — Oh my goodness! You’re totally right. Dustin Hoffman! Wait a minute… is Avatar… no…

  8. (“… His name is James, James Cameron…The bravest pioneer…No budget too steep, no sea too deep…Who’s that? It’s him, James Cameron…”)

  9. Creditian has it right. Two doors make an enormous difference, particularly on wide body aircraft.

  10. @Mike Hunt — So, you’re willing to use two openings, but how about three… ya know, for big girls… like the A380? That’s probably the max. (No, not the Boeing.)

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