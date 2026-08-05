The “Perfect” Way To Board Planes Sounds Brilliant — Airlines Tested It, And It Doesn’t Work [Roundup]

Under Biden and Obama, SpaceX got no reprieve. They had to do absurd nonsense all the time in order to do anything.

Under Obama, the FAA made SpaceX write a book report on local activity in the Mexican-American War. https://t.co/v1axssjLYi pic.twitter.com/TdN9CpfsvQ

— Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) August 5, 2026