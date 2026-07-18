The Truth About The United Airlines ‘Donald Trump Airport’ Travel Waiver

by Gary Leff

United Airlines sent a memo to reservations agents saying that if passengers called up complaining about being ticketed to fly to Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, that they could be changed to fly to Miami or Fort Lauderdale at no cost.

Live and Let’s Fly leaked the memo, the story went viral, and United then went into damage control mode. The airline now says,

United customers are able to make changes to a ticket without a fee for many reasons. However, our policy doesn’t allow for changes because of an airport’s name or three letter code.

This is being described as walking back the policy, and in some cases denying the policy existed. But that’s not what’s going on here at all.

  • They did not deny it.
  • They did not walk it back.

United distributed an internal reference for agents to accommodate customers who called complaining about having to fly to Donald J. Trump airport and explaining that agents could just reissue their tickets to Miami or Fort Lauderdale.

This was never a published formal waiver. It was an exception policy. So when they say they don’t have a reaccommodation policy to do this that is, strictly speaking, true.

It is also awkward.

  1. They don’t want to insult the President. They have obsequiously worked to ingratiate themselves

    Here he is on Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife’s podcast.

  2. They don’t want customers booking West Palm Beach when it’s cheaper and just calling to switch to Miami or Fort Lauderdale at a more desired time to save money.

They meant well, but once this became public it was awkward.

Topics on this page
United AirlinesAirline IndustryCustomer serviceDonald TrumpScott KirbyChuck SchumerDemocratic PartyFAAFederal Aviation AdministrationFort LauderdaleMiamiPalm BeachPalm Beach International AirportWest Palm Beach
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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Sorry…Great little airport (although nothing tops the daytona beach airport) . Anyway…I will NEVER EVER EVER fly into that airport. Don’t like it? Too effing bad. I vote with my wallet.

  2. I’m starting to think United’s Kirby actually understand the ‘attention-econony’… it’s not about avoiding controversy; it’s about embracing, no, seeking, it out. Notice, Delta and American haven’t said anything about the PBI-to-DJT name-changes. United has. Threats of boycotts. No worries. United gets all this free coverage. Think about it. (Tim, call up Ed. Get on it!)

  3. WB – The people who are responsible for the name change won’t be bothered one bit by you not flying there. In fact, they may be rather pleased.

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