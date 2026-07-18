The Truth About The United Airlines ‘Donald Trump Airport’ Travel Waiver

United Airlines sent a memo to reservations agents saying that if passengers called up complaining about being ticketed to fly to Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, that they could be changed to fly to Miami or Fort Lauderdale at no cost.

Live and Let’s Fly leaked the memo, the story went viral, and United then went into damage control mode. The airline now says,

United customers are able to make changes to a ticket without a fee for many reasons. However, our policy doesn’t allow for changes because of an airport’s name or three letter code.

This is being described as walking back the policy, and in some cases denying the policy existed. But that’s not what’s going on here at all.

They did not deny it.



They did not walk it back.

United distributed an internal reference for agents to accommodate customers who called complaining about having to fly to Donald J. Trump airport and explaining that agents could just reissue their tickets to Miami or Fort Lauderdale.

This was never a published formal waiver. It was an exception policy. So when they say they don’t have a reaccommodation policy to do this that is, strictly speaking, true.

It is also awkward.



They don’t want to insult the President. They have obsequiously worked to ingratiate themselves 🚨 HOLY CRAP! The CEO of United Airlines is now GOING OFF on Chuck Schumer and the Democrats for shuttering the government and refusing to pay air traffic controllers It's getting worse for Chuck! "Let's get a CLEAN CR…without putting the American workers and economy at… pic.twitter.com/qjjGKjL0SB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025 Here he is on Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife’s podcast. NEW: @united CEO Scott Kirby on how long it will take their operations to resume back to full capacity: "We'll be able to ramp up as quickly as the FAA. The FAA is gonna be the constraint.” “I was 100% supportive of what they did and I think they did a really good job in a… pic.twitter.com/8pjlc9iKLy — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 13, 2025 They don’t want customers booking West Palm Beach when it’s cheaper and just calling to switch to Miami or Fort Lauderdale at a more desired time to save money.

They meant well, but once this became public it was awkward.

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