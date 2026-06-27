The Washington Post Ranked America’s Best Airports. Somehow Dulles Beat San Francisco

The Washington Post ranks the top 50 airports in the country. Most of their top 10 are defensible. For instance, Portland; Washington National; Minneapolis and Detroit are all good airports. However,

San Diego doesn’t make their top 50.



San Francisco doesn’t make their top 10.



And their hometown Washington Dulles – clearly one of the worst airports in the country – is ranked #17, ahead of easy in and out airports like Dallas Love Field, West Palm Beach, and Colorado Springs.



Washington Dulles

The problem is that they looked for airports “where you may actually want to stay awhile.” And they built an algorithm around responses from 2,300 randos and drew on “Yelp reviews for airport shops, restaurants and the buildings themselves.”

An airport is not supposed to be a mall with gates. If you’re at the airport, you’re trying to get somewhere – quickly – you are flying, not taking a bus. So a great airport is one that gets you to it, through it, and out of it as fast and efficiently as possible. You want to consider:

How easy is it to reach the airport from where people actually are? An airport close to downtown with direct rail access is great. An airport that requires a long drive, an expensive transfer, or a shuttle to reach the terminal is not so good.



How much of a schlepp is the airport once you arrive? Is security by the entrance with gates close after screening, or does the airport force long walks, trains to remote concourses, bus gates, and layouts mean you’re traversing the airport for as much time as you’re flying?



How well does the operation run?

Aiport access, passenger throughput, and operational reliability are much more important than pretty terminal.

Their top 3 airports are Portland (#1), Long Beach (#2), and Washington National airport. The local Washington paper can reasonably be proud of National.



Washington National airport



Washington National airport

However, Long Beach is an airport that hates air travel! Airlines there are allocated a ‘noise budget’ that effectively imposes a slot regime. There are limits on morning and night flying. The city actually rejected a plan to have customs there to allow for international flights. There are only 11 gates. Southwest and Delta actually returned operating rights there this year.



Denver airport

I give the list credit, though, because the very worst airports do not make their list of good airports – like New York JFK, Newark, Miami, Charlotte, and Philadelphia. Chicago O’Hare isn’t there either, and neither is LAX or Denver. So they’re definitely right and that score.