There Are 10 Basics That Make Or Break A Hotel Stay — Too Many Hotels Still Get Them Wrong

by Gary Leff

A hotel room is peace and comfort, it’s sleep and it’s a shower. Those are the basics, and everything else is downstream of those principles. There are really 10 things that make the basics of a stay, that every hotel should be providing except arguably in some csaes at the lowest budget levels.

Fail at any of these, a hotel can easily ruin your stay. They won’t get repeat business. They’ll get bad word of mouth. Get these right and they’ll win hearts and repeat guests. It’s really that simple.

Here are the 10 keys to a great hotel stay that every hotel owner and brand executive needs to master:

  1. Conducive to sleep: blackout curtains that do not leak light, and intuitive controls to turn off the lights in the room. Walls need to be think and there needs to be sufficient insulation so that you don’t hear other guests in their rooms, don’t hear hallway noise, elevators, streets, etc.

  2. Bed setup: comfortable bed where the mattress isn’t overdue for replacement, quality bedding and pillows, but not too much decorative pillow clutter.

  3. Functional shower: strong water pressure, functional temperature control, and a design that does not flood the bathroom. Also, the bathroom has a real door and can’t be peered into from the room. There should be quality toiletries – ideally single use, if the hotel claims to care about the environment then biodegradable packaging.

  4. Cleanliness: This seems obvious but it’s surprisingly rare, the room needs to be thoroughly cleaned between guests and housekeeping needs to service it daily, trash removed, towels replaced. When turning the room all sheets, comforters, and towels need to be changed out and all surfaces cleaned and disinfected. There shouldn’t be hairs from previous guests in the bathroom.

  • Power: there need to be plenty of outlets and also USB/USB-C, these need to be easily accessible by the desk and bedside especially.

  • Workspace: a usable desk with a comfortable chair and enough room for a laptop.

  • Strong wifi: it needs to work reliably. It also shouldn’t cut you off randomly forcing you to re-authenticate. Log in once for your stay and that’s it.

  • Coffee: should be available very early on-property and not just in-room. The in-room machines aren’t actually cleaned, and since the coffee itself probably isn’t good enough to drink straight access to real creamer and not shelf-stable or powder matters.

  • Water: complimentary bottled water in the room, and not just one bottle or one bottle per person.

  • Respect Do Not Disturb and Late Check-out I started bolting and latching my hotel room door many years ago after the first time housekeeping walked in when the do not disturb sign was hanging on the door, while I was getting dressed.

    Housekeeping should get the information they need to honor late check-out and not keep knocking trying to turn the room before the guest is scheduled to leave. And keys should be programmed properly for late checkout so that guests aren’t locked out of their rooms at noon, having to schlepp back down to the front desk just to get back in for the last hours of their stay.

    This isn’t about great dining, energizing social spaces, or design that speaks to your creative implulses. It’s not about seeing and being seen, vibing, or indulgent self-care. There are certainly things a hotelier can aim for, creating a space that speaks to the narrative a guest tells themselves about who they are and what they’re trying to become. By all means, layer those on top of these 10 things, but these basics form the foundation of every other effort. Get these right, and you can build from there. Get these wrong and all the investment in cool, relax, and romance will be wasted.