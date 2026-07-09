They Ran Out Of Chicken For The Wrong Passenger — He’s Sued Airlines 27 Times In Two Years [Roundup]

A serial litigator who has filed lawsuits against a slew of international airlines 27 times in less than two years has been declared a ‘vexatious litigant’ by a U.S. District Judge in Northern California. The ruling followed a lawsuit in which the passenger claimed he suffered emotional distress after flight attendants on an SAS Scandinavian Airlines flight from San Francisco to Copenhagen ran out of chicken entrees during the main meal service and, instead, served him a vegetarian meal.

Frequent flyer Sergey Firsov claimed in his lawsuit that his health was “damaged” from being served the vegetarian meal because “he is a man and required to eat meat every day.” He also complained that the air conditioning system on another flight wasn’t working properly and was making the air “too dry,” necessitating the need for him to drink water every 15 minutes.