This New Citi Card Earns More American Airlines Miles Than An AAdvantage Credit Card — Plus 75,000 Point Bonus

Citi Strata EliteSM Card

Several months ago Citi introduced its competitor to Sapphire Reserve, Venture X and Amex Platinum in the premium card space, the Citi Strata EliteSM Card. They’re offering 75,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening. Current Strata Premier and Prestige customers are not excluded.

Along with this new card, Citi brought American AAdvantage onboard as a transfer partner, which is huge. AAdvantage cards earn 1 point per dollar on most spend. Even unbonused spend with this card earns 1.5x. So you’re earning more American miles for your spend than with an American card (but not loyalty points towards status), plus you have flexibility to move points elsewhere (or redeem directly for travel, etc.).

Points can be transferred to:

oneworld : American Airlines AAdvantage, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Malaysia Airlines Enrich, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club

: American Airlines AAdvantage, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Malaysia Airlines Enrich, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Qatar Airways Privilege Club Star Alliance : Avianca LifeMiles, EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus, Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles

: Avianca LifeMiles, EVA Air Infinity MileageLands, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus, Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles SkyTeam : Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

: Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Non-alliance : Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, JetBlue TrueBlue



: Emirates Skywards, Etihad Guest, JetBlue TrueBlue Hotels: Leading Hotels of the World Leaders Club, Accor ALL – Accor Live Limitless, Choice Hotels Choice Privileges, Preferred Hotels I Prefer, Wyndham Hotels Wyndham Rewards



American Airlines Boeing 787-9P Flagship Preferred Suite

Citi Strata EliteSM Card seems like an easy win for the up front bonus offer, even with the annual fee, especially given the card benefits you’ll reap.

In fact, many of the card’s annual benefits are on a calendar year basis so you have the opportunity to take advantage of them twice in your first cardmember year: the $300 hotel benefit for 2+ night stays booked through Citi Travel; the $200 Splurge credit (take it for American Airlines travel!), and $100 in Blacklane credits twice each year. That’s $1,200 in credits you can reap in year 1 if you’re approved now.

The list of Splurge Credit merchants is 1stDibs, American Airlines (exclusions apply), Best Buy®, Future Personal Training, and Live Nation (exclusions apply) and you have to activate up to 2 merchants at a time prior to purchase, though you can change your selection as you wish. The Blacklane credit is actually $100 January – June and $100 July – December.

The card comes with Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption coverage; Trip Delay coverage; Lost or Damaged Luggage; MasterRental Coverage (Car Rental).

It offers a Priority Pass Select Membership (as with other major issuers for most cards, this does not cover airport restaurants). It includes 2 guests. Authorized cardmembers receive Priority Pass as well. And there’s also four American Airlines Admirals Club passes each year.



Washington National Airport E Concourse Admirals Club



Philadelphia A West Admirals Club

It’s not a club membership like with the Citi AAdvantage Executive Card, but for many four visits is enough. These are valid for 24 hours and can be used across multiple visits in different airports during that same trip. A pass includes entry for up to 3 children under age 18 traveling with the adult primary cardmember, and additional passes can be redeemed for other accompanying adults.

The card has a $595 annual fee, though Citigold customers get $145 of that rebated (Citigold Private Client customers receive the full $595 back the first year, then $145 in subsequent years).

The Citi Strata EliteSM Card seems like an obvious first year play, and then if you’re going to maximize the travel credits you’ve got a strong value card that transfers to American AAdvantage – just consider putting your unbonused spend on a no annual fee Citi Double Cash card instead to earn 2x points and then paired with a premium card those points now transfer to American AAdvantage.



American Airlines Boeing 787-9

