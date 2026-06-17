Thousands Of American Airlines Employees Said New Uniforms Made Them Sick. 10 Years Later, Appeals Court Says They Couldn’t Prove It

American Airlines employees have still been trying to sue over new uniforms that were adopted 10 years ago. The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed summary judgment for American and uniform manufacturer Twin Hill on Tuesday, tossing out the case originally brought by 70 employees.

In 2016, American moved from the old blue uniforms to grey uniforms from Twin Hill. And a number of employees reported reactions. They claimed that prior similar issues with Twin Hill uniforms at Alaska Airlines put American on notice to the problem, and pilots had reported rashes and other symptons during a field test prior to rollout, but the airline pushed forward anyway.

American contracted with Twin Hill in February 2015 to supply new uniforms for roughly 70,000 customer-facing employees including flight attendants, pilots, and above-wing airport staff.

Complaints started before and around the September 2016 rollout, including skin, respiratory, eye, neurologic, gastrointestinal and reproductive issues.

The flight attendants union reported 3,758 complaints out of roughly 18,000 flight attendants. NIOSH broke this down as 3,686 symptom reports, 796 reports involving medical care, 47 reports of symptoms merely by being in proximity to the uniforms.

Testing founds most chemicals unlikely to cause reactions, flagged some potential irritants, and as with most such things concentration matters (‘dose makes the poison’).

Once the uniforms rolled out and complaints escalated, American had Intertek test 123 Twin Hill garments plus legacy uniforms and off-the-rack retail items. Intertek found potential sensitizers, but that it was unlikely those unique to the Twin Hill uniforms would cause any of the reported issues, outside of normal range for already-allergic individuals to be sensitive to a given piece of clothing.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found it was possible textile chemicals contributed to skin symptoms for some employees, but testing didn’t identify a chemical responsible. The government concluded that it was unlikely to cause symptoms.

American quickly let employees resume wearing old uniforms and buy off-the-rack substitutes. They terminated their contract with Twin Hill and hired other manufacturers like Lands’ End.

And their legal claim was strong: (1) workers compensation exclusivity bars ordinary employment injury claims against the employer, (2) there was no showing that the airline acted with substantial certainty to injure employees, and (3) there wasn’t any admissible expert proof the uniforms were defective or caused reported symptoms.

Last April, a district court issued summary judgment against the employees, holding:

Key dependent experts were inadmissible, not rising to the level of science required by the law



And without those experts, what remained was testing and complaints that couldn’t show a causal link between uniforms and irritation.

One expert tried to infer causation from correlations between rollout and complaints, and combine that with testing that found there were irritants in the clothes. And they had no theory explaining how a given dose of a specific chemical caused the symptoms. And these were the experts for the plaintiffs!

The plaintiffs argued that circumstantial evidence of a uniform change and reported reactions should let a jury infer defect and causation, even without identifying a chemical and dose.

Federal rules lay out when when a witness gets to testify as an expert and offer opinions and not just facts to keep technical-sounding speculation away from juries. A judge has to be satisfied that:



The person is qualified



Their education, training and experience fits the specific question



The opinion will help the jury



It addresses something the jury can’t reliably figure out on its own.



And is grounded in data and factsusing a legitimate method

Employees reported reactions. Employees were encouraged by the union to report more. But they couldn’t show a connection between the uniforms and the reactions, and federal law is fairly strict on scientific evidence. Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals requires judges to act as gatekeepers to exclude junk science.

In contrast, there are still state lawsuits over uniforms such as Poole v. Twin Hill involving hundreds of American employees. A California jury awarded more than $1 million to four flight attendants in 2023, and another California jury awarded $18.6 million to five flight attendants in 2025, allocating 90% fault to Twin Hill and 10% to American.

The uniforms at issue here were replaced with new ones again in 2020.

I’ve never known quite what to make of the 2016-2017 uniform complaints. It’s something that’s happened at other airlines before. With large numbers of employees some have reactions to what they’re assigned to wear. People started hearing of complaints and noticing that they felt uncomfortable, too. The uniforms became a common culprit for myriad maladies. At the same time there were probably some core of people that were having some issues, but it’s hard to overstate how big a deal this was at the airline at the time.

Just because there were workplace injuries, though, doesn’t mean employees can prove the workplace issue caused the injuries, that those injuries were foreseeable, or that they are compensable.

The American Airlines employees in this case were asking the Seventh Circuit to reinstate their suit, arguing that causality here falls under res ipsa loquitur – the thing speaks for itself. Causality can be inferred. No specific theory on what chemical, at what dose, with scientific justification should be needed to bring this to a jury. But that’s a hard sell in federal court, and easier in places like California, New York, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.