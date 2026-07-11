Tourist Kidnapped Twice In A Single Day In Italy [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. Just another reminder how much easier it is for males to travel. Of to the bar in an hour with zero fear of traveling alone.

  4. Even Midwestern Farm Girls are not this stupid. Glad she chose Italy rather than some Pakistani Asian part of the UK or London. She may have got the “Graham Platner Democrat Experience” as a woman instead, but in a far more sinister way.

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