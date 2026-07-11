Tourist Kidnapped Twice In A Single Day In Italy [Roundup]

If you haven’t used Rakuten before, they will give new members $50 (5,000 points) after you make your first purchase of $50 or more.

You can keep it as cash, or $50 transfers as 5,000 points to American Express Membership Rewards or points transfer 1:1 to Bilt Rewards (even better) if you have Silver status or higher in that program, but only 1:0.5 if you do not have any status. This offer appears to be valid through September 30, 2026.