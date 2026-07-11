Tourist Kidnapped Twice In A Single Day In Italy [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Tourist in Italy kidnapped twice in the same day
Questo file raffigura Cala Rossa a Favignana via Wikimedia Commons with slight edits
- Some details, including menu and spa, from the upcoming DFW airport Chase Sapphire lounge:
Some screenshots of the upcoming DFW lounge
by
u/oleusi in
ChaseSapphire
- “[T]he guy who invented flight and the guy who sang “Danger Zone” from “Top Gun” were alive at the same time.”
- Fitness influencing drowns in Thailand after fleeing police
- Chase offer for 10% back on Lyft which is great for those earning outsized rebates on Lyft spend via Chase and stacking with DoorDash benefits, Bilt/Alaska/United earn, and Chase and Bilt monthly credits plus ThanksAgain points-earning.
- On July 15 there’s an opportunity to burn Chase credits for a profit. Rakuten will offer 15x on Stubhub. I’m going to buy tickets even though I don’t have plans to use them, because at least I’ll get 15x (in my case, Bilt points) for the credits that would otherwise go to waste.
If you haven’t used Rakuten before, they will give new members $50 (5,000 points) after you make your first purchase of $50 or more.
You can keep it as cash, or $50 transfers as 5,000 points to American Express Membership Rewards or points transfer 1:1 to Bilt Rewards (even better) if you have Silver status or higher in that program, but only 1:0.5 if you do not have any status. This offer appears to be valid through September 30, 2026.
- “What’s grosser than gross?” (American Airlines edition)
Unbelievable. @AmericanAir forced my pregnant wife & I to sit in a vomit-covered seats. Your response? A boilerplate email calling this "valuable input." This is a massive health hazard, not casual feedback. Do not ignore this. I need a real human to contact me NOW. Picture below pic.twitter.com/nDYGTLpCgZ
— Mason Russell (@MasonRusse3047) July 10, 2026
- Seems obviously staged, because.. she’s bothered by the foot being there but does not mind… touching it?
Comments
3rd time’s the charm… (I’m told you get some Limoncello!)
Just another reminder how much easier it is for males to travel. Of to the bar in an hour with zero fear of traveling alone.
That kidnapping story is pure BS from an influencer looking for likes.
Even Midwestern Farm Girls are not this stupid. Glad she chose Italy rather than some Pakistani Asian part of the UK or London. She may have got the “Graham Platner Democrat Experience” as a woman instead, but in a far more sinister way.