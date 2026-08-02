Someone created lie flat seats in business class, but they aren’t the seats themselves. Photos are going viral online of the floor in front of a pair of business class seats set up with pillows and blankets.

The response is mostly cringe, “train hobo,” “trashy” and “not civilized” along with pointing out that there are no seat belts down there, so it’s risky in turbulence and could create an obstruction in an emergency evacuation.

“The seats are angled-flat. The carpet is 180 degrees.”

“It’s a hard product in the most literal sense.”

“The upgrade list cleared all the way to the carpet.”

“No direct aisle access, but excellent under-seat storage: you are the under-seat item.”



Someone turned the floor next to their business class seat into a proper bed.. Looks properly comfortable.

Possible if the crew doesn’t care. Not according to the safety procedures though… trip hazard + turbulence risk. pic.twitter.com/eQ4ZvavP2v — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) July 30, 2026

Of course we see this all the time in coach, for instance a Turkish passenger making the plane floor his bed, bumping his neighbor’s feet all night, and here someone turned the floor of an Airbus A321 into a flat bed. This family slept on the floor of a plane for the social media clout.

It looks to me like an Air China Cargo Boeing 747-400F freighter, though, and not a passenger cabin.

The safety card has Air China’s red phoenix and the bedding uses its blue phoenix.

The seats appear to be in the upper-deck supernumerary area for pilots, mechanics and other employees and not passenger business class based on the old paired seats without inflight entertainment and the solid wall with decompression panels.

A supernumerary is an authorized person riding on a cargo aircraft who is not part of the operating flight crew. On a 747 freighter, that might be a deadheading or relief pilot; a mechanic repositioning with the aircraft; an inspector, courier or security escort. And there are six seats on the upper deck of the plane for this.

Of course, the standard aircraft has two actual bunks behind that wall, so the bed area may be set up because those were used by someone else, or just staged for the social media clout.

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