Trump Helped Design A $22 Billion Washington Dulles Rebuild — Now He’s Set To Announce A Plan That Could Break The Airport

President Trump is expected to announce his plan for a $22.5 billion reconstruction of Washington Dulles airport.
- The proposal would preserve Eero Saarinen’s iconic main terminal while replacing most of the airport behind it: new concourses, new gates, new baggage and security facilities, parking closer to the terminal and set up the underground AeroTrain system so that stations match the actual terminals passengers fly from.
- After more than six decades, regular use of the airport’s mobile lounges and Plane Mates would end.
President Trump has been personally designing the project. But the problem is, the federal government hasn’t appropriated money for this and if the airport spends it then costs for the airlines will be too high to operate.
The President Has Been Engaged In Design Work
The President was a real estate developer. His motorcade detoured through the airport in October. At a December Cabinet meeting he called the Saarinen terminal a “great building” attached to a bad airport, and the Transportation Department subsequently issued a request for ideas.
Companies presented concepts, Trump asked several of them to produce substantial three-dimensional tabletop models. Those models were repeatedly hauled to the White House as the president requested revisions to address his view that:
- parking was too far from the terminal.
- mobile lounges were “crazy.” (one proposal kept the mobile lounges but renamed name ‘Direct Jet Transport’ or DJT)
- the train system did not take passengers where they actually needed to go.
- baggage handling and passenger circulation were poor
- new construction needed to respect Saarinen’s original terminal.
Trump rejected a wavy roof on the main terminal and a bridge tall enough for aircraft to pass beneath it as well as a second main terminal at the far end of the airport. United opposed letting BlackRock finance, build and operate it in exchange for control over airport revenues.
United CEO Scott Kirby met with Trump. His airline had donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, Kirby was nearly alone in travel in publicly supporting the President’s tariffs, and vocally blamed Democrats for last year’s government shutdown. Kirby asked the President to bless a merger between United and American Airlines.
What The President’s Dulles Plan Would Build
The final concept resembles the airport authority’s long-term plan, with accelerated completion in the mid-2030s.
The main Saarinen terminal would remain, with its interior gutted, built and extended 300 feet in each direction. Ticketing, security, concessions, lounges, baggage facilities and international arrival processing would all be reconfigured. Parking would move closer to the terminal. Dulles would be reorganized into four linear concourses:
- The current A and B complex would be rebuilt and redesignated as Concourse A, connected directly to the main terminal after security.
- The temporary C/D concourse, built in 1985, would finally be demolished. A new Concourse B would include approximately 33 United regional gates.
- The 14-gate Concourse E now under construction would be expanded and renamed Concourse C, primarily handling United international flights.
- A new Concourse D would handle non-United domestic service.
New underground moving walkways and a U-shaped AeroTrain route would connect the terminal with the concourses. The airport’s current $160 million overhaul of mobile lounges would be halted.
The first piece for $4.5 to $5 billion for 2.5 – 3 million square feet of consutrction is already in early process. That covers the main terminal work, new gates, expanded security and reconstruction of the A/B concourse. The airport authority plans construction late next year and completion by 2034. But that’s only the start:
- $2.3 billion to replace temporary C/D concourse with a new United regional concourse.
- $4 billion to complete the larger concourse incorporating the new Concourse E.
- $3.7 billion for the eastern portion of the new non-United domestic concourse.
- $3.75 billion for the AeroTrain extension and underground passenger tunnel.
How On Earth Does This Get Paid For?
The President can’t commit $22 billion that congress hasn’t appropriated. The airport authority can issue bonds, if the market thinks it can pay them back. But the airport costs a project of this size would imply would put real pressure on United’s operations, and would make any low cost carrier service uneconomical.
Trump also can’t make the airport authority sign onto this. He appoints only three members of the seventeen member board.
Already, the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority had $4.7 billion of Aviation Enterprise revenue bonds outstanding. The current plan would add $21.8 billion more. Rough back of the envelope,
- $22 billion additional debt over 30 years
- 5% interest
- Annual $1.4 billion interest expense
- Which is more than the airport authority’s entire 2025 revenue from both Dulles and National airports (out of which it needs to pay airport operating costs).
The actual debt would be issued in stages. There could be longer maturities. But this isn’t an airport that can handle $22 billion additional debt.
United Has Been Railing Against Costly Projects Like This For Decades
The current Washington Dulles C/D concourse was built as a temporary facility in 1985. Congress and the Transportation Department wouldn’t fund the permanent midfield concourse. United has been the main tenant and 20 years ago even considered eliminating Washington Dulles as a hub. It wasn’t generating enough revenue. The airport was too expensive.
Former United CEO Jeff Smisek described the airport’s finances as a “terrible competitive burden.” Kirby warned that a new concourse could not be allowed to destroy the economics of their operation, noting Pittsburgh’s beautiful terminal which preceded US Airways dropping it as a hub.
To entice United to stay, the airport authority moved $295.4 million of Reagan National’s revenue to Dulles between 2015 and 2024. The state of Virginia kicked in an additional $50 million subsidy. The airport authority sold land to lower airline costs at Dulles, too.
The Airport Authority Says United Signs Off On Borrowing The Money
It’s more than a little weird when the airport authority’s CEO says that “The airlines have concurred” on bond financing for this project. They can’t proceed without United’s signoff. We just don’t know exactly what United actually agreed to.
- What federal subsidy is paired with this? And where is that money coming from?
- What commitments have been made to cap United’s costs?
- Or is this somehow a play that Kirby worries about it later, works to please Trump and if airport costs balloon he figures that just protects United against low fare competition at Dulles forever?
- And what does “concurrence” actually mean, the first $4 billion tranche or the whole project?
$90 Airport Costs Won’t Work With $99 Fares
A May airline briefing put Washington Dulles cost per enplanement at $90.64 in 2035 under this program. That’s the airline’s average airport cost divided by departing passengers.
- The actual Dulles cost per enplanement was $9.56 in 2025.
- The 2026 budget is $12.77
- Moving to anything close to $90 is literally insane.
There are no viable $99 tickets when the cost per passenger is $90. There are no low fare routes, and no low fare carriers.
Kirby himself made this argument about New York, that a low cost airline (like Frontier or previously Spirit) earning an average fare of $58 cannot absorb $52 of airport cost before paying for fuel, labor and planes: “It just doesn’t work.” As Kirby likes to say, ‘because he can do math.’
We’re Building The Wrong Things, At The Wrong Speed
The Washington region has grown out towards the exurb since Dulles was first built. But it’s still 50 minutes out from downtown. To save money, the metro that was built to the airport doesn’t actually reach the airport itself. It stops before the terminal itself. You enter the headhouse and you’re still nowhere near your gates, a sprawling walk and train ride still awaits you.
Air travel is meant to take you someplace quickly. Getting to, through, and out of Washington Dulles is misery. We’re building ever larger airports that add journey time and hassle. Beautiful buildings and high end retail aren’t making travel better.
The Empire State Building took thirteen and a half months to construct. This is being talked about for a decade from now, before inevitable delays. We take too long to build things – even things we shouldn’t be building. Somewhere we lot the plot completely.
Comments
Everything Midas touched turned to gold. Everything Dump touches turns to sh*t.
Gary is right on this.
IAD was never intended to become the airport it is now.
UA turned into a major hub providing the majority of the international and longhaul domestic service for the Baltimore/Washington area but last among the 3 area airports in short haul domestic service.
This is precisely why UA wants to buy someone else – to be able to acquire the right hubs without the costly rebuilding and expansion that will destroy UA’s finances. The same thing is being repeated at ORD.
Even if UA agrees to just a fraction of this total plan, IAD’s viability is dramatically slashed in favor of other airports in the eastern US which already work.
and let’s keep in mind this still does not give UA a hub in the SE.
@Tim Dunn — Eh, some folks do consider Virginia part of ‘the South’ and compared to Houston it sure is ‘east’-ish, so…
@Ray — You’re correct, but, lest we forget, his supporters have a secret weapon… calling everyone and everything they disagree with ‘communist!’ and shouting ‘TDS! TDS! TDS!’ *gasp*
Dulles is for hikers. Look how far it is from Metro Airport Station to the gates, The whole airport was a mistake.
1990
yes, the Washington metro could be considered in the NE part of the SE but DCA siphons off most of the inside DCA perimeter just as LGA does in NYC relative to JFK.
The solution is to either control both IAD and DCA – which has been tried and failed multiple times – or control a third airport as WN does at BWI and UA does with EWR even though the market in both metros prefers the perimeter restricted airport for short haul domestic traffic.
this isn’t just about the facility but the market that can be serviced by it.
an IAD hub alone in the Baltimore/Washington metro looks alot like a global carrier version of what B6 has at JFK – and also why an UA acquisition of B6 – or a large portion of it – probably wouldn’t work in the marketplace even aside from the antitrust and debt issues.’
Gary is right. This massive plan could ruin IAD’s usefulness as a hub. It will probably be scaled back but IAD will become much more costly to use for airlines which will hurt UA.
@Tim Dunn — I recall @Gary Leff has a special loathing for Dulles, so much so that he’s openly stated on here that he’d rather fly Southwest in economy out of DCA to Austin than sit in United First Class out of IAD just to avoid the hassle of getting to, through, and out of that airport. Still, agreed, even with his bias factored in, trying to sell United (or any carrier) on absorbing an increase of $13 to $90 CPE to fund a $22B redesign is a fantasy.
Calling this “his” plan is so dumb- it should be described up front as MWAA’s long-term master plan, with some gold filigree added to allow him to say it’s “his”.
Most of it is fine, although the money makes no sense without the demand to match the expansion, as Gary said. That’s why MWAA was looking at this stuff as 20+ years into the future.
The walk from the metro station yes is a little annoying but not that big a deal, it’s all indoors and about 5 minutes, but yes they should have spent the $500 million from the start to put it directly under the terminal as originally planned.
I don’t understand the “move parking closer to the terminal” part? There is already a parking lot directly in front of the access road in front of the terminal.
Easy. Tax the rich. Make them pay their fair share. It can be f t ee ro the rest of us. Hahaĥa
Raise income tax, tax frequent flyer miles, require half of upgrades go to basic economy passengers, AOC for President with combined self appointment to Secretary of Defense, Attorney General, Secretary of Labor, Secretary of Transportation.
@Tim Dunn – At least at ORD, you can take the blue line right smack into the terminal. That’s worth its weight in gold.
Derek you are so right. Tax the damn rich people. Crooks.
1990: To Timbits, the “southeast” is Atlanta, with the remaining area of about eight states simply being adjucts to Atlanta. It’s people like Timbits that put William Tecumseh Sherman near the top of my hero list.
Well, Timbits, the midwest is Chicago, with the remaining area of about eight states simply adjuncts to Chicago. Minneapolis? Detroit? They don’t matter, and their fortress airports don’t matter either. Only Chicago does. Stuff that up there if there’s any room not occupied by your A350-1000 pleasure toy.
OK Mr pundit, what’s your solution? You admit the airport is shit now, is your only issue that you don’t believe it will be paid for? That’s rather naive. Government gets to steal unlimited dollars. I mean, your California Dem buddies are still piling money into the high speed rail boondoggle 20 years later with not a single mile of track laid, but I don’t hear much on this blog about that. This will actually be built and used at least.
@derek
Define fair share. The top 1% pay 40% of tax revenue. The bottom 40% or more pay zero or get paid. So what is the fair share? I’d like to see the deadbeats pay their fair share first. Maybe then you wouldn’t be so eager to increase government spending paid for by others.
Considering trump was a mediocre student at the wharton business school. How does he manage to design anything? He doesn’t. He even swore in the Epstein case ” I don’t draw, I never draw”
He barely pays others , then takes the credit for the job done well.
@O’Hare Is My Second Home — “They don’t matter…” and “Stuff that up there”… Lawdy!
@Mantis — You must see that @derek is performing a satirical strawman.
Mike,
ATL has in-terminal mass transit rail and the cost to operate there is a whole lot less than ORD while also handling more passengers.
Homeless,
DL is still the largest airline in both the SE and the Midwest.
and its hubs in those regions are far more economical and better capable of handling traffic.
UA and its merger partner CO simply waited too long to decide to have a large domestic presence and will spend a fortune- which its passengers won’t pay – in order to build terminals now that other airlines built 40-50 years ago, or even in the case of DTW, 25 years ago.
This is just one of the reasons why Kirby is now desperate to find a merger partner so he can inherit some functional and economically viable hubs. The notion that they would built hub capacity and add planes fast enough to become the largest domestic airline was a fantasy.
I said years ago that UA would reach this point.
@Mantis, care to explain the math?
How can it be that a few hundred ( billionaires) who apparently are paying ” less taxes than their secretary” can be paying 40% of the entire taxes, when the the lower 90% ARE paying the highest taxes & than the billionaires”.
Yep, DL has the #15, #16 & #37 metros locked up, and it’s amazing that their SEA hub is DL’s worst performer of them all. AS must be tough.
Wild that Tim thinks UA doesn’t have economically viable hubs, they are literally the only Big 4 airline that is profitable in all of its hubs. DL is losing in SEA and some of the Midwest is break even. AA loses in ORD and half their other hubs. UA is literally profitable in all of their hubs (though IAD is one of the weaker ones).
Kirby isn’t desperate for a merger, in fact he’s come out many times saying that they could be value destructive. He just knows that this administration is probably the last opportunity for major aviation consolidation in the US and wants to make use of that. The fact that you can’t work that out makes me really question your understanding of the industry (I mean the incorrect facts and refusal to read data that you’ve shown for years makes me question it too)
You mean Trump didn’t think this through thoroughly. Shocking…said no one.
@Mantis, care to explain the math?
How can it be that a few hundred ( billionaires) who apparently are paying ” less taxes than their secretary” can be paying 40% of the entire taxes, when the the lower 90% ARE paying the highest taxes & than the billionaires”.
Trump was at best, a mediocre student at wharton business school.
The only way he can help design Anything is by paying someone and we know he doesn’t pay well. He just takes credit for someone else’s work. He even swore during the Epstein case.” I don’t draw. I never draw. “
Timbits, what did I tell you? In the midwest, only Chicago matters, and in Chicago, Delta is an irrelevance at best, exiled to the Eighth Circle Of Hell with such magnificent performers as Frontier. Its old SkyClub is now a United Club. Its new SkyClub is garbage, only fit to supply DieTeam low-life cutomers. Your airline is evil, your airline is garbage, and your airline has no relevance in the only city that counts.
I don’t know what I dislike more Trump or having to board a mobile lounge after a long haul flight.
feel free to post your data, Andy.
OF course you can’t provide it because all you have is Scotty’s internal data that naturally doesn’t include credit card revenue allocated by hub (since UA is 3rd out of the big 3 in credit card revenue) and also doesn’t recognize that DL has a huge fuel cost advantage – and even w/ the refinery partially shut down for the 3rd quarter, DL will still beat UA in fuel costs.
Even before we get to Delta Tech Ops which reduces DL’s maintenance costs on its own fleet.
you two got mighty silent for a couple days in the wake of news that Kirby called DL begging for a merger only to try again with AA.
UA can’t compete w/ the rest of the big 4 in the domestic market and certainly not in any kind of cost efficiency. All of those new 737s and 787s are too expensive on top of the new terminals.
KIrby is realizing that and is looking for a way out of massive rebuilding including of IAD.
You two can deflect all you want but the evidence is overwhelming that all of the nonsense you have posted does not and will not move the needle.
But of course you clowns aren’t wanting to see your paychecks cut so soldier on spewing garbage.
The IAD main terminal building was already gutted and extended 300 feet on each end in the late 90’s.
The current Aerotrain was laid out in anticipation of remote terminal construction that hasn’t really happened. This means that the train stations for the existing Terminal C are not actually at Terminal C and the train to terminal D was never completed.
The layout of the main terminal ticketing area is not really deep enough for the number of passengers that try to check in most of the time. Lengthening the terminal will not help this much if the ticket counters remain laid out the way they are.
In ’16 UA’s domestic share was 26% behind DL. Now the difference is just 7%. UA is coming fast.
US domestic mainline market share (passengers) 2016/2025
DL: 16.4%/17.8%, +9%
AA: 17.2%/17.3%, +1%
SW:18.2%/16.9%, -7%
UA: 13.0%/16.6%, +28%
UA has 260 new larger aircraft being delivered from ’26 through March of ’28 with 100+ smaller aircraft retirements. Imagine the upgauging not to mention the 22 new gates at IAH and 14 new international gates at IAD.
Anything that accelerates no longer having to get mobile lounges after an international flight is good no matter the cost. Governments usually find the money to do what they want, regardless of which party is in charge. As a user of Dulles I like the proposed changes, not just getting rid of the mobile lounges. Making the parking closer is a good thing and, if possible, making the Metro stop closer to where we have to be is a good thing too.
I actually don’t think IAD is that bad, except for the mobile lounges. I live in DC and take Metro to Dulles a fair bit. It’s roughly 1 hour door-to-door and the walk from the Dulles station to the actual terminal really isn’t that long. It reminds me of the walk from the CTA Blue Line to the ticketing counters at O’Hare and the Blue Line actually drops you off “inside” the terminal. And actually, it easily takes an hour to get from downtown Chicago to ORD by train, and even longer than that from most parts of Manhattan to either EWR or JFK. And more like 1 1/2 hours from most parts of LA to LAX by public transport. Sure, faster is better, but I don’t think that’s the big problem with Dulles.
The mobile lounges, however, are miserable. Nothing worse than sitting on a 12 hour flight only to land and then have to deal with waiting for some stupid old bus to haul you to customs. Those “lounges” are crowded, uncomfortable, and just feel kind of third world. Get rid of those and redevelop the lackluster United concourses and you’re in pretty good shape. Terminal A/B is actually really nice!