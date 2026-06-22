Trump Hotel Worker Accused Of Pocketing Guest Cash And Paying With His Own Credit Card For Points

A front desk agent at the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Florida has been arrested and charged for pocketing the cash guests have used to pay their bills and covering the bills with his own credit card instead. He was doing this to earn the points.

The hotel reported ‘irregularities’ in guest payments to the police and they began investigating the front desk agent on June 10.

He would reportedly void, reverse, and cancel guest cash transactions in the hotel’s property management system and replace them with card payments.

He did this on over $100,000 in cash charges. This hotel is taking in a lot of cash! Which raises questions!

The hotel’s losses – why he’s being charged – are the more than $3,100 in additional credit card merchant fees they had to pay compared to accepting cash. The guests themselves could have paid by card and the hotel would have voluntarily paid the fees. But they didn’t, so these are extra charges. And cash itself would have had processing costs, and could have involved incorrect change or theft by other employees (there’s some percentage of loss in aggregate). Those amounts are not deducted.

The hotel associate was arrested at the property on Wednesday. He faces felony charges of grand theft; organized scheme to defraud; offenses against computer users; and unlawful use of a communications device. Bond was set at $1,500 per charge ($6,000 total) and he was ordered to stay away from the hotel. The judge also noted an immigration hold.

There’s no Trump Hotels cobrand credit card. There used to be a Trump Rewards Visa issued by Bank One and then later Chase after its acquisition. But that wouldn’t have been a good card to use for this, because it only earned 1% back at Trump Atlantic City properties in the form of comps (0.6% in coin) on everyday spend and 2x in on-property spend. So the correct card for this would have been Sapphire Reserve 4x on direct hotel spend.

President Trump’s company is a licensor of its brand to this hotel, and not the hotel’s owner or operator, so there’s no meaningful harm from this scheme to the President or his family. The property is independently owned and operated and part of Preferred Hotels’ Lifestyle collection.

The President’s Office of Government Ethics disclosure includes a listing for Trump Marks Sunny Isles I LLC with a Sunny Isles license agreement earning $371,709. Ownership is shown as 99% DTTM Operations LLC and 1% Trump Marks Sunny Isles I Member Corp. I’m surprised the license fee revenue for the Trump name is so low.

What’s also interesting is the immigration hold. Since he hasn’t been convicted of a crime, and especially since the amount involved is under $10,000 the mere arrest and prosecution wouldn’t likely make him removable if he was in valid status. That would seem to imply that he was likely either:

An undocumented immigration employed by this Trump hotel, or not work-authorized



Being retaliated against by immigration authorities for imposing costs on Trump business associated.

An ICE detainer means the agency has reason to seek custody because the person is removable, and asks the jail to notify them prior to release and hold them briefly so that he can be picked up and ultimately deported. The hold means ICE is claiming there’s an immigration basis for detention.

He could have entered the U.S. legally but overstayed his visa. He could have entered as a visitor who wasn’t authorized for employment. Ultimately a criminal conviction for crimes involving moral turpitude and aggravated felonies (which in this case would need a loss over $10,000 or an imposed sentence over one year) are grounds for deportation, but there’s no such grounds at this point (the criminal charges wouldn’t be a status violation).

That’s awkward here because assuming this isn’t retaliatory (which would be even worse!) it seems to suggest that the Trump hotel property was improperly employing this Chilean immigrant.