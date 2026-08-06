Trump’s Marine One Lifted Off Without Reaching Air Traffic Control — American Eagle Jet Was Already Climbing Out

by Gary Leff

There was a brief ‘loss of separation’ between President Trump’s helicopter Marine One and an American Eagle flight near Washington’s National airport.

American Airlines flight 3742 headed to Pensacola, an Embraer 170 operated by Envoy Air, had already taken off from runway 1 and was already climbing above Marine One and turning west. Marine One saw it, paused for nearly four minutes, and then continued.

Marine One: “Tower, just want to make sure you copy. Marine One, three minutes to lift.”
Marine One: “Tower, do you copy? Marine One, three minutes to lift.”
Tower: “Uh, last calling, that’s broken, unreadable.”
Marine One: “Tower, Marine One is three minutes to lift.”
Marine One: “National Tower, Marine One, proceeding as briefed.”
Tower: “Uh, Marine One, you said, uh, you’re proceeding as briefed?”
Marine One: “National Tower, that’s Marine One, proceeding as briefed.”
Tower: “Marine One, Tower, altimeter 30.07. Okay, no three minutes, roger. Proceed as briefed.”
Marine One: “30.07, Marine One.”
Tower: “Marine One, you got, uh, traffic rotating off Runway 1, E-170.”
Marine One: “Marine One, visual traffic.”
Tower: “Marine One, roger.”
Marine One: “National Tower from Marine One, we’ll be doing a momentary delay.”

The standard is that Marine One gives air traffic control a three-minute alert” prior to takeoff. Here you hear the controller’s surprised “no three minutes” because they understood only after Marine One was moving that the earlier failed calls had been the required advance warning.

When Marine One announced it was proceeding, the tower had already allowed American Eagle 3742 to depart. They warned Marine One as the jet took off. Marine One spotted it and delayed four minutes. Air traffic control shut down arrivals and departures at the airport for 10 minutes.

It’s not clear yet what the breakdown was. One possibility is weak radio frequency reception. Marine One was surrounded by obstructions but communications became clear after liftoff. Regardless, no backup existed or at least was used to communicate with air traffic control. That seems like a problem.

Coverage of the incident emphasizes that the President was never actually at risk. Little focus is given to the Florida-bound passengers not being at risk. Marine One transmittied, didn’t receive confirmation, and proceeded anyway. That seems unwise especially after American 5342 last year.

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Marine OneAmerican Eagle OutfittersDonald TrumpEnvoy AirRonald Reagan Washington National AirportAir traffic controlAmerican AirlinesAviation safetyEmbraer E-Jet familyFloridaPensacolaPotomac River
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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. “no three minutes?” is telling. Reckless, but basically no one is gonna tell this guy ‘no,’ so that’s what we get. (‘TDS!’)

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