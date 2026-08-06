Trump’s Marine One Lifted Off Without Reaching Air Traffic Control — American Eagle Jet Was Already Climbing Out

There was a brief ‘loss of separation’ between President Trump’s helicopter Marine One and an American Eagle flight near Washington’s National airport.

American Airlines flight 3742 headed to Pensacola, an Embraer 170 operated by Envoy Air, had already taken off from runway 1 and was already climbing above Marine One and turning west. Marine One saw it, paused for nearly four minutes, and then continued.

Marine One: “Tower, just want to make sure you copy. Marine One, three minutes to lift.”

Marine One: “Tower, do you copy? Marine One, three minutes to lift.”

Tower: “Uh, last calling, that’s broken, unreadable.”

Marine One: “Tower, Marine One is three minutes to lift.”

Marine One: “National Tower, Marine One, proceeding as briefed.”

Tower: “Uh, Marine One, you said, uh, you’re proceeding as briefed?”

Marine One: “National Tower, that’s Marine One, proceeding as briefed.”

Tower: “Marine One, Tower, altimeter 30.07. Okay, no three minutes, roger. Proceed as briefed.”

Marine One: “30.07, Marine One.”

Tower: “Marine One, you got, uh, traffic rotating off Runway 1, E-170.”

Marine One: “Marine One, visual traffic.”

Tower: “Marine One, roger.”

Marine One: “National Tower from Marine One, we’ll be doing a momentary delay.”

Here’s the MARINE ONE ATC audio from yesterday. M1 made several calls to NATIONAL TOWER (DCA) on the helicopter specific frequency advising they are 3 minutes from lifting. Tower here’s them briefly on one attempt and say’s they’re broken and unreadable. M1 then lifts getting a… https://t.co/tcVF8KIkqg pic.twitter.com/P9uQtUArzb — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) August 5, 2026

The standard is that Marine One gives air traffic control a three-minute alert” prior to takeoff. Here you hear the controller’s surprised “no three minutes” because they understood only after Marine One was moving that the earlier failed calls had been the required advance warning.

When Marine One announced it was proceeding, the tower had already allowed American Eagle 3742 to depart. They warned Marine One as the jet took off. Marine One spotted it and delayed four minutes. Air traffic control shut down arrivals and departures at the airport for 10 minutes.

UPDATE: Here's a second STATter911 camera showing a much wider view. This one shows the jet, reported to be Envoy ​Air 3742, above and to the west of Marine One as it follows the Potomac River north on it's departure from DCA Runway 1. https://t.co/zb3yhPyZNE pic.twitter.com/GmgYvBpYMh — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 5, 2026

It’s not clear yet what the breakdown was. One possibility is weak radio frequency reception. Marine One was surrounded by obstructions but communications became clear after liftoff. Regardless, no backup existed or at least was used to communicate with air traffic control. That seems like a problem.

Coverage of the incident emphasizes that the President was never actually at risk. Little focus is given to the Florida-bound passengers not being at risk. Marine One transmittied, didn’t receive confirmation, and proceeded anyway. That seems unwise especially after American 5342 last year.

Topics on this page +7 more