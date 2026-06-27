TSA Finds Smoke Grenade In Peanut Butter, Airbnb Demands Tipping, And Marriott Takes Away Ketchup Packets

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Most likely, TSA caught this because they consider peanut butter to be a liquid.
Last week a traveler flying through Indianapolis International Airport attempted to take two live smoke grenades, one of which was concealed inside of a jar of peanut butter. TSA quickly detected and removed the smoke grenades from the traveler's checked bag. pic.twitter.com/3EwHEzpqgX
— TSA (@TSA) June 25, 2026
- Are we tipping Airbnb owners now?
American tipping culture is utterly disgusting
by
u/Gurugod123 in
SipsTea
- Marriott brands will no longer be allowed to stock “creamer packets, ketchup, hot sauce, salt and pepper” that guests can take up to their room to accompany their DoorDash and Uber Eats ‘for the environment’. As one employee puts it,
we have many microwaveable meals in the market and people need these things for that. same goes for creamer and our guests who drinks coffee throughout the day. i also think it’s unsanitary and we’re going to have a lot of issues with people taking the large containers. i don’t understand why this is a policy. i feel like access to these complimentary packets are one of the few perks of staying at our hotel and now this is just gonna piss off customers and inconvenience staff.
This has apparently been policy for the last four years, but Marriott is enforcing it in audits. Another employee adds,
I’m at a different brand, same breakfast program. We got dinged on our BSA because we had individual hot sauce packets.
We get guests who want to take entire bottles of condiments from our kitchen to their rooms to use them, and either we say no or we have to basically trash the bottle afterwards for food safety, it makes no sense to me why Marriott is against the individual packets if it’s something you squeeze out (spreadables are expected to still be individual packets).
- Bozeman airport will get an 8,000 square foot ‘common use’ (e.g. Priority Pass-accessible style) lounge with RFP selection targeted for July 19.
- You’re flying coach to Keflavik, and critiquing the food. Alaska Airlines sells hot meals, though!
- Sheraton Anchorage is being reflagged as a Hyatt Regency
Comments
I’d make sure to leave a “1” review score if an airbnb host ever sent me a message as obnoxious as that one.
We have reached the “tipping” point in society.
Marriott (WLOG to other hotels and travel companies to some extent) is abusing “the environment” to such an extent that I’m ready to dunk on the environment out of spite. I’d rather stay at a hotel run by Hexxus than deal with this preening.
(This was like a hotel down in Louisiana saying “We’re still social distancing!” as their excuse for only doing weekly housekeeping in ’22. No separation in the lobby, no masks, and nobody else down there was still doing that. Seriously, just say you’re having trouble keeping staff…)
Marriott fallen so far from the excellence of the Starwood program. It’s so frustrating because of how good that previous program was
Room service, including breakfast; robes; slippers; letterhead; mouthwash; individual toiletries; bars of soap; alarm clocks; daily housekeeping; club lounges; and now condiments. Pretty soon, they’ll eliminate TVs “because everyone is streaming.” This is getting absurd.
Does anyone really want to use communal condiment dispensers or bottles? Does anyone think they ever get cleaned or sanitized, let alone kept in the right storage conditions? Like food safety is one area where cost-cutting should not be a priority.