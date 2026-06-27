TSA Finds Smoke Grenade In Peanut Butter, Airbnb Demands Tipping, And Marriott Takes Away Ketchup Packets

we have many microwaveable meals in the market and people need these things for that. same goes for creamer and our guests who drinks coffee throughout the day. i also think it’s unsanitary and we’re going to have a lot of issues with people taking the large containers. i don’t understand why this is a policy. i feel like access to these complimentary packets are one of the few perks of staying at our hotel and now this is just gonna piss off customers and inconvenience staff.

This has apparently been policy for the last four years, but Marriott is enforcing it in audits. Another employee adds,

I’m at a different brand, same breakfast program. We got dinged on our BSA because we had individual hot sauce packets.

We get guests who want to take entire bottles of condiments from our kitchen to their rooms to use them, and either we say no or we have to basically trash the bottle afterwards for food safety, it makes no sense to me why Marriott is against the individual packets if it’s something you squeeze out (spreadables are expected to still be individual packets).