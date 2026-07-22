TSA Is Encouraging Travelers To Bring Hammocks To The Airport — Just Don’t Ask Where To Hang Them

by Gary Leff

I didn’t have ‘TSA encouraging travelers to bring hammocks with them to the airport’ on my bingo card, but here we are.

Believe it or not these are real photos. People actually do it!

Spotted, Delta Terminal @MSP from r/TwinCities

Some people take things even further with actual mattresses.

Teenage girls have brought their own pillows with them for decades. People go to extreme lengths to find comfort in uncomfortable situations. Actual hammocks and mattresses are probably the limit to the kind of napparatus you can bring. It’s just odd to see this actually recommended by a federal agency, especially one responsible for inspecting passenger belongings when they enter the airport. As one person put it,

So we have to get strip searched and demeaned by the staff, can’t bring a bottle of water into the airport, but we can set up tents and camp?

This is apparently “National Hammock Day” (that’s real!) and they’re trying to play off of that for some reason. Bear in mind that airport columns are not mounts for hammocks. And hammocks create significant load bearing. At a 15 degree suspension angle, a 200 pount person actually creates 386 pounds of load!

TSA says to ‘check with the airport’ (and also because there can be egress issues, including with accessible routes, passenger queues and boarding plus you might be in the way of maintenance). But whom exactly do you ask?

Airport management staff aren’t usually found out in the terminal where they’re available to passengers. And many airports have rules prohibiting sleeping or lying in public places. Here’s the rule for Newark.

In fact, what’s happening here is that an agency responsible for making airports unpleasant enough that people contemplate hammocks is celebrating passengers bringing their own sleeping infrastructure, while disclaiming any authority to actually let them use it.

Topics on this page
Transportation Security AdministrationAir travelAirportHammockNational Hammock DayAmerican AirlinesMinneapolis–Saint Paul International AirportNewarkNewark Liberty International AirportPhoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  3. Hard to blame people for trying to make the best out of a lousy situation and airports that aren’t designed to accommodate sleeping. I think it’s pretty creative.

  4. Airports should consider a rental kiosk for a beach type free standing frame hammock. Weather delays with children could keep them in business

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