United Airlines Business Card Bonus — 100,000 Miles + 2,000 Status Points After $5,000 Spend

I have a UnitedSM Business Card (See rates and fees). It’s the only United Airlines credit card in my drawer. I applied over the summer when they had a 100,000 mile initial bonus offer, and that is now back.

Earn 100,000 bonus miles and 2,000 Premier Qualifying Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

The United Business Card has a $150 annual fee, while offering a ton perks that make the card worth keeping – though it’s a no-brainder when they’re offering 100,000 miles.

First checked bag free for the cardmember and one companion (as long as the ticket is purchased with the card).



Two United Club passes annually, deposited into your MileagePlus account



Priority boarding on United flights and 25% savings on inflight purchases as a statement credit



A $125 annual United travel credit, when you make at least five United flight travel-related purchases per year with the card, each for at least $100



5,000 MileagePlus anniversary bonus miles if you card and also a personal Chase United card



Trip delay and lost baggage coverage, primary rental car collision damage



Earn one status point (‘PQP’) per $20 spent, up to 4,000 per year

The card also comes with a pile of partner credits (United Hotels, rideshare, Instacart, FareLock, Avis/Budget, JSX) as well, and earns 2x miles on United® purchases, dining including eligible delivery services, at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting.

Bear in mind that you’re not eligible for the card’s initial bonus if you’ve received a bonus on this card in the past 24 months (but having another Chase United card, even another Chase United business card, is not disqualifying).

UnitedSM Business Card