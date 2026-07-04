United Airlines Sent Its New 787 Back To Boeing. It’s Broken Again. [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Now we know why United’s first new 787 with Polaris business class suites had to go back to Boeing. It kept breaking – but what was wrong was a mystery. It was the TCAS (traffic alert and collision avoidance system) antennas. They were replaced, the plane went back to United, and it’s… apparently out of service again.
sooooo, I had received the info that the primary issue here was "Plagued by TCAS issues"– and not just this one. But I was reluctant to post it. (I did DM it do a couple folks at the time.)
Now, cat's out of the bag on that: https://t.co/Q3qqRjeIuj
"TCAS keeps failing. Both…
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 3, 2026
- America!
Some celebrate with a party, some celebrate with fireworks, this pilot is celebrating America’s semiquincentennial with a very special flight. #America250 pic.twitter.com/w20g6CW9FP
— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 3, 2026
- Amazon Leo can now provide coverage 94% of the time over Salem, Oregon. Delta and JetBlue have this service on order.
Last few launches were big for @AmazonLeo – bringing us to 390+ satellites deployed, enough to support continuous service across initial latitudes.
Still lots of work ahead – including raising all these new satellites to their assigned altitude – but we’ve completed enough… pic.twitter.com/UZb404fXRq
— Chris Weber (@Weber44Chris) July 2, 2026
- The presidential suite.
A bride in New York wanted to reserve a presidential suite for the morning of her wedding in October, but it was reserved for the #Cardinals, who play the Giants that week.
She asked the team, not expecting it to go anywhere, but it got to owner Michael Bidwill.
Here’s how it… pic.twitter.com/yxK1wRdQhd
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 3, 2026
- oneworld keeps saying alliance upgrades ‘this year’ but when they come isn’t it likely to be ultra-low value anyway, like American-Qantas?
- Classic.
I'm using this next time it happens to me 😂 pic.twitter.com/XvncR3PCfu
— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) July 3, 2026
- This is awesome initiative. I’ve gotten flight attendant notes, I don’t think I’ve ever gotten one from a Captain. United CEO Scott Kirby encourages pilots to get out in front of passengers. Here’s an American Airlines pilot writing out notes to passengers on his own initiative, because he thinks it matters. It does. He doesn’t get paid any differently for doing this (he should).
Comments
Oh jeez. Maybe Kirby should’ve spent less time fluffing #47, and made sure United had working aircraft. (Sure, let’s blame Boeing as well; corporate malfeasance is their brand, after all.) Soon flying AA’s 789P with the new Flagship Suites. Hope it makes it…
Very cool AA letters as no pilot “OWE,S” us anything like that.
Happy 4th everyone!
@1990 — Wishing you safe travels, a fun experience, and trading cards!
@1990 – maybe the union employees should do a better job building the aircraft.
Happy 4th of July and 250th anniversary. May communists and DSA members either see the light and greatness of our Republic or get the courage to move to a country that practices what they want to impose on America.