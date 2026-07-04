United Airlines Sent Its New 787 Back To Boeing. It’s Broken Again. [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Now we know why United’s first new 787 with Polaris business class suites had to go back to Boeing. It kept breaking – but what was wrong was a mystery. It was the TCAS (traffic alert and collision avoidance system) antennas. They were replaced, the plane went back to United, and it’s… apparently out of service again.

  • America!

  • Amazon Leo can now provide coverage 94% of the time over Salem, Oregon. Delta and JetBlue have this service on order.

  • The presidential suite.

  • oneworld keeps saying alliance upgrades ‘this year’ but when they come isn’t it likely to be ultra-low value anyway, like American-Qantas?

  • Classic.

  • This is awesome initiative. I’ve gotten flight attendant notes, I don’t think I’ve ever gotten one from a Captain. United CEO Scott Kirby encourages pilots to get out in front of passengers. Here’s an American Airlines pilot writing out notes to passengers on his own initiative, because he thinks it matters. It does. He doesn’t get paid any differently for doing this (he should).

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Oh jeez. Maybe Kirby should’ve spent less time fluffing #47, and made sure United had working aircraft. (Sure, let’s blame Boeing as well; corporate malfeasance is their brand, after all.) Soon flying AA’s 789P with the new Flagship Suites. Hope it makes it…

  2. Very cool AA letters as no pilot “OWE,S” us anything like that.

    Happy 4th everyone!

    @1990 — Wishing you safe travels, a fun experience, and trading cards!

  3. @1990 – maybe the union employees should do a better job building the aircraft.

    Happy 4th of July and 250th anniversary. May communists and DSA members either see the light and greatness of our Republic or get the courage to move to a country that practices what they want to impose on America.

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