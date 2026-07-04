United Airlines Sent Its New 787 Back To Boeing. It’s Broken Again. [Roundup]

sooooo, I had received the info that the primary issue here was "Plagued by TCAS issues"– and not just this one. But I was reluctant to post it. (I did DM it do a couple folks at the time.)

Now, cat's out of the bag on that: https://t.co/Q3qqRjeIuj

"TCAS keeps failing. Both…

— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 3, 2026