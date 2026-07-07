United Airlines Sold Window Seats Without Windows. Now A Judge Is Letting Passengers Sue

United Airlines is being sued for selling window seats without windows. And in a big blow to the airline, they lost their motion to dismiss on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The airline sells some seats next to the fuselage that don’t have windows beside them. Customers are paying seat assignmnet fees expecting to look out the window but they can only look at the interior wall of the cabin.

United has had two major arguments in its defense:



The Airline Deregulation Act preempts this lawsuit. You can’t sue under an airline under state law over ‘prices, schedules, or service’ and a paid window seat is a priced service. But United expressly labeled this as a window seat to sell it and did not deliver that so they lost this argument – you don’t need to go beyond the basic airline offer to realize that they did not fulfill their promise. A window seat doesn’t require a window, it’s actually just an industry term for the location of the seat relative to the cabin wall. An aisle seat is next to the aisle. A middle seat is between two seats. And a window seat is next to the wall. This is weak because it’s not just an internal label, United actually sold the seats labeled as ‘window seats’ which tells customers they will be beside the window. And they didn’t need to do this, in fact they’ve since started flagging seats with no window (but not clearly enough that customers aren’t still confused).

For a variety of reasons not every seat beside the cabin wall has a window to look out of. Most famously, on most Boeing 737s seat 11A is advertised as having a window but doesn’t have a window.

Hey @united paid your INSANE $75 charge for a window seat. There's no window. pic.twitter.com/8okbs6Wg1D — DJ Konflikt (@MyFavoriteDJ) March 18, 2017

United actually did promise a window beside seats that did not offer one. It was how they described these seats when tryign to get passengers to pay extra for them.

United argued that their Contract of Carriage does not promise an exterior view, and “window” is just a location description meaning the seat is next to the fuselage rather than next to the aisle. The judge rejected that as an argument for dismissal because United’s reservation screens, seat maps, ticketing terms, and boarding passes used “Window” as the seat type for the seats passengers paid to select, and United did not provide that.

While the Airline Deregulation Act preempts state enforcement related to a price, route, or service of an air carrier, American Airlines v. Wolens preserves ordinary breach of contract claims that enforce an airline’s own self-imposed obligations, rather than obligations imposed by state law. (Under Northwest v. Ginsberg the contract itself cannot be enlarged to include an implied covenant of good faith or fair dealing.)

When United sold “window” seats they imposed the obligation to deliver a window. At this stage the ruling means that “window” can plausibly mean an actual window. Since the lawsuit, United made a change so that the app and website will say “No Window” for the ‘window’ seat that has only a wall.

Customers still miss that and are surprised.

Enjoying my 40 USD surcharge ‘window seat’ on my delayed @united flight from LAX to SFO.

So no photos out of the window, I guess.

Special service for @staralliance members. pic.twitter.com/PKpy1mCpcK — Andreas Wallraff (@AndreasAtETH) June 19, 2026

Delta is also being sued for the same thing on Boeing 737, 757, and Airbus A321 aircraft. They are still seeking dismissal in that case filed in Brooklyn. The United ruling isn’t binding in the Eastern District of New York, but is certainly suggestive that the case against Delta could survive as well.