United CEO Scott Kirby Wants To Crush American Airlines. So Why Does He Keep Flying Them?

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby was spotted flying American Airlines from Dallas – Fort Worth Airport to Houston Intercontinental, and people are staying stupid things like he “somehow lost faith in his own company’s fleet.”

The major reaction, though, is why isn’t he flying his own airline? And this is bolstered by the tremendous rivalry between Scott Kirby at United and American Airlines where Kirby used to be President – before getting fired. Now that United has significantly improved, and American has faced more challenges, Kirby relishes needling his former employer.

He even talked with President Trump about taking them over, and has worked to drive them out of Chicago O’Hare.

The Daily Mail breaks down what’s actually going on here, lifting my explanation from last month when Kirby was spotted flying American Airlines first class. In fairness, since that story went viral when numerous outlets cribbing details from my post, it’s possible that Daily Mail is lifting from them rather than directly from this site.

United’s CEO continues to live in Dallas, where his kids go to school. He never made the move to Chicago near United’s corporate headquarters. That also saves him on taxes! Often he works from home (and people who need to meet with him fly to Dallas).

American Airlines generally has the better schedule in and out of their Dallas – Fort Worth hub compared to his own United.

He even has lifetime travel privileges at American from his time as American’s President. Kirby received $13 million in severance when he was let go there in 2016. (He did not have a non-compete, so that let him go run United and become its CEO where he rebuilt the airline’s fleet, product and domestic network. No U.S. airline is more improved over the past decade than United.) Executive previously vested into lifetime travel privileges that include unlimited reserved travel in any class of service for Executive and Executive’s immediate family, including eligible dependent children, for personal purposes, access to Admirals Club travel lounges and 12 free round-trip passes, or 24 free one-way passes, each year for reserved travel for non-eligible family members and friends.

Kirby’s free American Airlines travel is valid for personal trips, but flying home is certainly personal, not that ticket price is a binding constraint for someone earning eight figures annually (and where it’s likely the company may be covering any given trip in any case). Brian Sumers reports that American has made it more difficult for employees of other airlines to confirm space at discounted rates on their flights. But that wouldn’t apply to Kirby’s benefits if he’s indeed using those.

Daily Mail oddly refers to Scott Kirby as a “free-loading billionaire” and while he’s handsomely paid as United’s CEO I suspect his newfound billionaire status would be news to his financial planner.

I actually think it’s great for an airline CEO to (1) fly his own product [Kirby’s former boss at American Doug Parker famously hadn’t even tried American’s new domestic product in the first six months it was flying, after they reduced legroom and took away seat back TVs] and (2) fly competitor products.

Everyone thinks it’s strange for Kirby to fly the competition. I don’t. If you live in Dallas, you’re pretty much stuck with either American Airlines or Southwest – even if you’re the CEO of another major airline!