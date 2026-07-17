United Fires Flight Attendants Who Don’t Show Up—Union Says It Violates Their Contract [Roundup]

Here’s some background on working ‘reserve’.

[S]ome flight attendants are believed to be taking a calculated risk and not even bothering to travel to the same city as their assigned base….Since February, however, United has been clamping down on this behavior, with the airline taking the position that reserve flight attendants must be physically present at their assigned base or within a three-hour travel time from the moment the reserve period starts.

…The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA) is challenging United’s clampdown, saying…as long as the flight attendant accepts the assignment and turns up at base at the required time, it shouldn’t matter where they were before that point.