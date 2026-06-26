United Flight Attendant Ranted To First Class Passengers About Coworker’s Safety Demo — Then Showed Them Her Complaint

A United Airlines lead flight attendant reportedly tried to turn a coworker’s perfectly normal life vest demo into a management complaint about a colleague, recruiting first class passengers into the drama.

On June 15, 2026, United flight 2844 from Chicago O’Hare to San Antonio was running late. Chef and food writer Marta Rivera listed to the crewmember complain about her Black colleague, ranting to the passengers in seats 1A and 1B, saying she was going to report the crewmember, and showing them the draft email she’d written on her phone.

Rivera said she emailed United herself, because this flight attendant’s behavior was “instigatory, unprofessional and inattentive” – but she had not heard back.

Apparently she thought the flight attendant removed the life vest too quickly, although this passenger says she did it normally (vest on during the demo, unpacked, strapped, inflated, and “nothing was off.”)

The passenger suggested she either had “an axe to grind” or “wanted to flirt with the passengers” although it appeared to have a racial element to it as well.

I sat through her ranting to the passengers in 1A-B and telling them she was going to do it. I sent an email to United telling them how instigatory, unprofessional and inattentive she was because of it but I still haven't heard back. — Sense & Edibility (@EdibleSense) June 23, 2026

At United, the crewmember working “lead” isn’t the other flight attendant’s ‘boss’ even for the flight. This isn’t like a purser position on some international airlines where there’s supervisory authority – it just entails extra duties for a modest pay premium.

The requires passenger safety briefings, including for the location, donning, and inflation of emergency flotation devices. If the demo were actually off script, working through a complaint with passengers isn’t the right fix. Instead, ensure that passenger understanding of emergency procedures was unaffected? Escalate through proper channels to ensure that crew are up to date on their briefing procedures?

It seems pretty wildly unprofessional to air complaints to the first class cabin and show them drafts of an email to the company



Plenty of folks are reacting to the viral incident over the snitching. I’d say that if there was a real defect in the briefing that’s worth flagging, but it doesn’t sound like that was the case here.



It’s getting extra attention for unfairly calling out another flight attendant where it looks like race could play a factor.

Life vest demos matter, but not every imperfection is a disciplinary event. If passengers were actually misinformed, re-demo it. If that doesn’t seem necessary, then calling out the crewmember isn’t either, and that’s even just in terms of reporting it to the compnay. There’s no excuse for pulling passengers into grievances amongst crew.

Of course this sort of flight attendant drama happens semi-regularly. United flight attendants have actually argued that they should get fired for bullying if they have enough seniority.

And I wrote about a companywide reaction at American Airlines when a flight attendant ratted out a trainee for dozing inflight.

The coworker photographed and reported the new flight attendant, they were fired, and concerns over the incident were dismissed by management. Apparently the real issue was that the trainee was Jewish (and a Hebrew speaker).

(HT: Paddle Your Own Kanoo)