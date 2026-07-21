United Flight Lands At Air Force Base With Fuel Emergency [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Interestingly, the IAH-PHX flight that diverted to LUK (west of PHX) left IAH on schedule (takeoff 18 minutes after scheduled departure) and was at LUk 7 minutes after their scheduled PHX arrival. I understand unexpected headwinds or routing eating extra fuel, but what happened here?

  3. Apparently PHX had a ground stop due to heavy storms, which explains the diversion to LUF.

  4. During Monsoon (June 15 – Sept 30), Mesa Gateway and PHX Skyharbor are often in the center of storms and flying over the mountains can be “exciting”. Luke as an emergency make sense but I’ve never had a AA or DL flight with that issue during Monsoon coming from the east coast, including 7 hour flight from PHL due to headwinds on AA. Someone at UA mess up bad, normal re-route is Vegas, Ontario, Tuscan (however they had weather yesterday too), New Mexico or Denver.

  5. @sunviking82 — “Someone at UA mess up bad” … I think you just made Tim’s day.

  6. @ This comes to mind, @ sunviking82:

    Looking at Flightaware, the United flight that diverted was a 737-900 (NOT the more common -900ER). Alaska used to fly some; United still flies a dozen of them. I’ve talked to friends at Alaska. The 900 is pretty much a stretched -800 without any increased weights over the -800. Meaning, it traded more fuselage and passenger weight for less useful range.. The -900 can’t fly with full passengers and full fuel (that’s over the weight limits). With full pax, it only has about a 4 hour useful flight range plus VFR reserves. That’s why it didn’t sell very well, FYI.

    The IAH-PHX flight probably had the required fuel, plus fuel for a close-in alternate, plus the 45+ reserve (instead of maybe an hour+ of holding fuel a 900ER could have easily taken).

    Looking at the route they flew on flightaware (deviation around weather and one turn in holding) it’s not hard to see how they used up any reserves and were forced to get on the ground somewhere soon, especially once PHX went down.

    No screw up. Just a flight with only some ability to absorb a small airborne delay that got a big one instead. It would have been a screw up if they had tried to hold deeper into their fuel reserves, or tried to force themselves into PHX while the storm was hitting the airport

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