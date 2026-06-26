United Passenger Had An Entire Jet To Herself — Then Crew Added Sandbags To Balance The Plane

A United Airlines passenger flew from Huntsville to Houston on Wednesday evening and had her own private jet. She was the only one onboard, aside from the crew.
She describes one of the pilots as “such a goofy goober” and she got to visit the cockpit after the flight. She got her “own personalized pre flight announcements.”
Somehow the only person on my flight and the pilot was such a goofy goober
by
u/Sufficient_Fudge_280 in
unitedairlines
This route is operated with five peak daily 50-seat Embraer 145 regional jets, and operated by CommutAir for United.
The passenger writes that “they had to add sandbags to the cabin bc the plane was too light with only one passenger.” The issue here is weight and balance not that the airplane was actually “too light.” Aircraft have to be loaded so that the center of gravity stays within approved limits to avoid issues with control. Where passengers are seated, the placement of baggage, and fuel all affect center of gravity.
With just one passenger and almost no bags, a small regional jet can wind up outside the airline’s parameters unless ballast is added in a specific location. While “sandbags” aren’t weird in that sense (adding temporary ballast, including heavy canvas sand bags or lead shot to bring the center of graviy back within limits is common) that actually has to be secured so it cannot shift.
Ballast is usually added in the baggage or cargo compartment of an aircraft rather than the cabin. If it was actually in the cabin, it would have had to have been properly secured.
Everyone always thinks that airlines cancel flights because they haven’t sold enough tickets. That’s almost never true. They’re going to need the plane in the next city to operate the next flight. They’re going to need the crew in the next city, too, to continue their sequence. They could cancel the flight and if they don’t get the crew to that next city, if they just break the trip and send other pilots and flight attendants, they’re paying employees twice! So they send the plane. Besides, here it’s ‘just’ a small regional jet on a flight that’s less than 600 miles.
I’ve flown alone in first class many times, on Singapore Airlines; Thai Airways; Korean Air; ANA; Lufthansa and several others. But I’ve never had an entire aircraft to myself.
The closest I came was in the late 80s from New York to Cincinnati with just two or three other passengers after a series of delays and then my January 1, 2000 (“Y2K”) flight on United from Los Angeles to Washington Dulles flight was on a near-empty Boeing 777 because everyone else was afraid to fly that day.
When passengers do fly alone, it’s often on a regional jet because those are smaller, fewer passengers to begin with and often after significant weather delays which push other passengers on a flight either to cancel or rebook onto other aircraft. Although it’s also something that wound up happening a decent amount during the depths of the pandemic in April 2020 – instead of millions of passengers a day, on April 14, 2020 TSA screened a total of just 87,534 travelers.
Comments
That’s awesome. Great crew! (Oof, talk about a low yield…)
I was solo once a million years ago flying into Joplin, MO. I remember it was really windy out and we were bouncing around like crazy.
Another time I was on a flight to Anchorage and there were just three of us. Me and two strippers who were going up there to “work.”
Adding sandbags for W&B issues is nothing new BUT…in this case, it’s funny! Regional jets have a much smaller W&B profile. Years ago, one company’s pilots asked for sandbags to balance the light forward CG with the light passenger load. When asked, “where”, the response from the flight deck was, “Put the sand up front and the bags in the rear.” So (you guessed it) the new ramp person slit open the bags, poured the sand in the forward bag bin and put the “bags” in the aft bin. Needless to say, the jet had to be removed from service and 500 lbs of sand had to be vacuumed out of the forward bin and the jet inspected for damage.
When I was training to fly a Twin Commanche, there were actual sandbags in the luggage compartment.
On a recent Air Serbia turboprop, I was moved further back from my seat to help with the balance.
I was the only one on a flight from ORD to SNA right after 911. It was glorious!
I flew a lot during peak-pandemic season (required, not for fun) and was often one of 7 or 8 people on board a flight, but I recall in college (early 2000s) having a USAir flight connect in Charlotte for a flight to Raleigh (which flew about the height of tall buildings) and required stepping up into the seats from the sunken aisle where I was one of 2 people on board. We were welcomed by name and asked to relocate seats for balance purposes.
I once was the single passenger on the entire plane. I once could have been one of two on a 757 from Charlotte but I was flying a hidden city and getting off at Charlotte. I saw the gate agent and then told her that I have severe diarrhea and had to go….that I’d try to get back in time but not to wait for me.