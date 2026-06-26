United Passenger Had An Entire Jet To Herself — Then Crew Added Sandbags To Balance The Plane

A United Airlines passenger flew from Huntsville to Houston on Wednesday evening and had her own private jet. She was the only one onboard, aside from the crew.

She describes one of the pilots as “such a goofy goober” and she got to visit the cockpit after the flight. She got her “own personalized pre flight announcements.”

This route is operated with five peak daily 50-seat Embraer 145 regional jets, and operated by CommutAir for United.

The passenger writes that “they had to add sandbags to the cabin bc the plane was too light with only one passenger.” The issue here is weight and balance not that the airplane was actually “too light.” Aircraft have to be loaded so that the center of gravity stays within approved limits to avoid issues with control. Where passengers are seated, the placement of baggage, and fuel all affect center of gravity.

With just one passenger and almost no bags, a small regional jet can wind up outside the airline’s parameters unless ballast is added in a specific location. While “sandbags” aren’t weird in that sense (adding temporary ballast, including heavy canvas sand bags or lead shot to bring the center of graviy back within limits is common) that actually has to be secured so it cannot shift.

Ballast is usually added in the baggage or cargo compartment of an aircraft rather than the cabin. If it was actually in the cabin, it would have had to have been properly secured.

Everyone always thinks that airlines cancel flights because they haven’t sold enough tickets. That’s almost never true. They’re going to need the plane in the next city to operate the next flight. They’re going to need the crew in the next city, too, to continue their sequence. They could cancel the flight and if they don’t get the crew to that next city, if they just break the trip and send other pilots and flight attendants, they’re paying employees twice! So they send the plane. Besides, here it’s ‘just’ a small regional jet on a flight that’s less than 600 miles.

I’ve flown alone in first class many times, on Singapore Airlines; Thai Airways; Korean Air; ANA; Lufthansa and several others. But I’ve never had an entire aircraft to myself.

The closest I came was in the late 80s from New York to Cincinnati with just two or three other passengers after a series of delays and then my January 1, 2000 (“Y2K”) flight on United from Los Angeles to Washington Dulles flight was on a near-empty Boeing 777 because everyone else was afraid to fly that day.

When passengers do fly alone, it’s often on a regional jet because those are smaller, fewer passengers to begin with and often after significant weather delays which push other passengers on a flight either to cancel or rebook onto other aircraft. Although it’s also something that wound up happening a decent amount during the depths of the pandemic in April 2020 – instead of millions of passengers a day, on April 14, 2020 TSA screened a total of just 87,534 travelers.