About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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  2. Oh, woah, so this wasn’t fan-fiction, it actually happened, and there’s a video. What a shame, because, I was expecting the usual commenters to add their typical attempts at inserting plausible-deniability; such as, the classic ‘there must be more to the story’ tired old trope. Between that one, and the ‘Gary, blah, blah, spelling, blah, blah, grammar, blah, blah, AI, blah, blah, slow news day, blah, blah, journalism, blah, blah…’ you start to see a few little patterns on here, eh.

  3. Earlier this year, the chime rang and nobody got up. How strange! I then got up in one fluid motion (but not rushed), got my overhead bag and proceeded to walk slowly forward. I got 6 rows forward. If I had no bags and ran, I am sure that I could have advanced 18 rows. If I squeezed past people, maybe 21 rows.

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