A passenger at the back of a United Airlines Beoing 737 aggressively rushes to be the first one off the plane, starting out while most passengers are still seated.

He immediately advances up the open aisle, then squeezes around passengers as they stand and retrieve their belongings. Several passengers give him startled looks. He doesn’t push anyone, or shove anyone, and nobody confronts him even as he invades their space and zigzags around people getting up into the aisles.

He’s aggressive, but he also has the tactical advantage of not being slowed down or taking up extra space with a carry-on. When he reaches the forward galley, a flight attendant asks, “You got all the way up here from way back there, handsome?” He responds: “Yeah, yeah. Impressive, right?”

Here he is backwards, by the way. I first covered “the world’s best deplaner” three years ago.

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Online reaction is split. The video is being reposted all over social media, framing him as an antisocial line-cutter (for the engagement). Most replies say he should wait his turn.

Looking at the original social media posts, the man’s own audience sees it as a competitive sport, admiring him for speed and just says everyone else should move faster.

We’ve seen vigilantes take revenge on passengers who wouldn’t wait their turn getting off a plane. The correct deplaning etiquette is to wait your turn, but if there’s a clear opening where you’re not blocking anyone as the passenger ahead of you delays, it’s ok to move past.

The goal is for everyone to got off quickly. That means everyone behind you is on the plane for less time. Fast deplaning also keeps flights running on time, allowing airlines to turn aircraft more quickly. And quick turns, along with on-time operations, keep costs down and fares low.

Getting ready to deplane, including getting things out of the overhead bin, speeds up the process. That means getting everyone off the aircraft a couple of minutes faster. And that means more people make tight connections (which is polite to your fellow travelers). It also means allowing those couple of minutes for cleaners to get on board and clean the aircraft (polite to the cleaners, letting them do their job, and polite to the next passengers on the plane). It helps with the airline’s operation, too, which makes them more efficient and holds down costs and ultimately fares. It’s polite to the middle seat passenger who’s been stuck in place for hours when the person in the aisle seat gets up into the aisle. When you no longer have to have seat belts fastened, you want to take advantage of all of the space in the aircraft . The aisle seat passenger gets into the aisle, the middle seat passenger now has the space of the aisle seat to spread into, and the window seat passenger has a bit more elbow room as well. Why wouldn’t you use all of the space in the aircraft for comfort? You’ve been stuck in an uncomfortable seat for hours, why not stand as soon as you can? Especially in an era of less-padded slimline seats, it’s time to give your back a rest.

You should get up as soon as the seat belt sign turns off especially if you’re in the aisle. That doesn’t mean you should shove ahead of other passengers. You should not. But if other passengers are taking their time getting up, and there’s an opening where you won’t block anyone else or slow them down, by all means go ahead of them. That keeps the disembarkation process moving, and gets everyone else off the plane quicker.

But ultimately be polite, getting off ahead of others only makes sense if there really is a clean path that means you’re not disturbing anyone. If someone can ‘throw an elbow in front of you’ (not appropriate) then there wasn’t actually a clean path.

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