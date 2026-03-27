United Turned MileagePlus Into A Credit Card Program — How To Earn More And Pay Less Starting April 2

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

United Airlines shifts MileagePlus so that you only get real value out of the program if you take their credit card, starting April 2. You don’t actually need to spend on the annual fee cards to get the value – just have one. And there are limited-time offers for 3 of the cards that are ending soon.

If you’re engaged in MileagePlus you want their card. And if you’re going to get the card, you want to do it now.

United QuestSM Card (See rates and fees) Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 3,000 Premier qualifying points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Receive a $200 United® travel credit and 10,000-mile award flight discount on each account anniversary (terms apply); earn a 10,000-mile eligible award flight discount after spending $20,000 each calendar year. Receive a 1,000 Card Bonus PQP each year (awarded within 8 weeks of February 1, starting in the calendar year following your account open date).

United SM Explorer Card (See rates and fees) Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. The card has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Explorer Card (See rates and fees) Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. The card has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150. UnitedSM Business Card (See rates and fees) $150 annual fee and an offer to earn 100,000 bonus miles and 2,000 PQP after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

United is reducing mileage-earning for customers without a credit card by 2 miles per dollar, and they are increasing earning for those who have one by 1 mile per dollar. This will be frustrating for members residing outside the United States in foreign markets where United doesn’t offer a card.

No annual fee and co-brand debit customers will earn fewer miles until they spend $10,000 on their card in a calendar year (earning it for the rest of that calendar year and the next one).

Status Current Earning New Earning New Cardmember Earn General member 5 miles/$ 3 miles/$ 6 miles/$ Premier Silver 7 miles/$ 5 miles/$ 8 miles/$ Premier Gold 8 miles/$ 6 miles/$ 9 miles/$ Premier Platinum 9 miles/$ 7 miles/$ 10 miles/$ Premier 1K® 11 miles/$ 9 miles/$ 12 miles/$

United is eliminating mileage-earning on basic economy fares for general members without the credit card, effective April 2 – and deducting those 3 miles per dollar from everyone else’s earning. Cardholders still earn on basic economy fares.

They are also increasing the multiplier for uhying a ticket with a MileagePlus co-brand card.