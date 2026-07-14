United Turns Coach Middle Seats Into Tables—Selling Extra Elbow Room And Staffing Fewer Flight Attendants

United Airlines has officially announced ‘European Business Class’ as an option in coach on its new Airbus A321XLRs. They’re calling it Economy Plus Seats With Extra Elbow Room. This is “a row of Economy Plus seats…with extra elbow room and access to a shared table across an open middle seat.”

This new Economy Plus offering will be available for sale starting later this year. United expects to include this new Economy Plus option on its entire order of 50 A321XLRs and is exploring offering these types of seats on other aircraft types in the future.



Credit: United Airlines

On airlines within Europe, business class is usually the same seat as coach, with a middle seat that’s blocked with a table like this one. Often there’s not even more legroom, so here United is offering a better hard product in ‘Economy Plus’ than European airlines offer in their short haul business class, however it does not come with elevated catering or lounge access.



British Airways Club Europe

United Is Monetizing A Cost-Cutting Move

I revealed that this plane would have some middle seats blocked in order to fly with fewer flight attendants than would otherwise be required.

These are ordinary United-style economy seats, not a wider seat. The center seat is still there, but a table module covers the center cushion area. The idea is to render the seats unusable. United has said that the Airbus A321XLR will feature 150 seats. That’s an intentional number because each set of 50 seats for passengers adds another required flight attendant on board.

Under 14 CFR §121.391, for airplanes with more than 100 seats, the carrier needs two flight attendants plus one additional flight attendant for each unit of 50 passenger seats above 100. A plane with 150 seats needs 3 flight attendants, while a plane with 151 – 200 needs four. The doors on busienss class suites on this plane will add a flight attendant.

To get to 150 seats and 4 flight crew, it makes sense on the A321XLR to block two middle seats. Blocking these seats creates a better experience for the passengers around them. United has decided to charge for that better experience, which makes sense. It’s not yet clear what elite frequent flyers might have access to them at no charge.

Other Airlines Do This, Without The Tray Table

Prior to US Airways management taking over, American Airlines Boeing 737s had 154 seats – but four middles were blocked (in rows 16 and 17) to bring the seat count to 150 and save a flight attendant. US Airways leadership immediately added a row of seats, bringing the total to 160, and then eventually adding two more rows to get to 172.

Frontier Airlines ‘UpFront Plus’ sells blocked middle seats in the first two rows. Spirit tried something similar called ‘Go Comfy’.

Airlines used to block middle seats next to elite frequent flyers, releasing them to other passengers only when needed on full flights. This was a benefit at United Airlines until the end of 2007. It wasn’t a physical block, though, and didn’t affect flight attendant count.

Will We See These Seats On Other United Planes?

United says they are “exploring offering these types of seats on other aircraft types in the future” but what makes the product compelling on the A321XLR is that the natural configuration of this plane, once they’re doing 20 business class seats and 12 in premium economy, would give them 152 seats in coach. But that would require 5 flight attendants (4 per 50 passengers plus one because of the doors in business class) and blocking two seats this way lets them stick to 4 total flight attendants.

One additional flight attendant for two seats that may not even be used much of the time (since not every flight is 100% full) doesn’t make economic sense. Sticking to 150 seats, and selling four of those seats for more money because of the blocked middle seat, can be more attractive. That may not play out the same way with other aircraft.

I love United’s commercial ingenuity though, even if it means a more complex product suite such as their new ‘relax row’ that will allow 3 coach seats to turn into a bed starting next year, copying Air New Zealand’s Sky Couch innovation.



Credit: United Airlines

How United Is Using Its Airbus A321XLRs

The airline has only released renderings of the aircraft interior. Here are some additional photos of the plane.

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United Airlines is replacing its aging Boeing 757s on thinner long-haul routes with Airbus A321XLRs, and says the plane will open new Europe and South America markets with a premium product and lower cost per trip than risking a widebody aircraft – places like Spain, France, Portugal, and Brazil.

This summer they’ll begin swapping out 757s on current routes. Come winter those 757s become less capable, struggling against the headwinds when flying back to the U.S. The A321XLRs have somewhat limited range, too, but shold be able to handle Newark and Washington Dulles – Europe routes.

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